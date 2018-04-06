Imam Khamenei: Resistance Only Way to Heal Palestinian Wounds



In response to an earlier letter from the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh, Imam Khamenei reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for Palestine and Palestinian fighters, noting that strengthening the resistance front in the Muslim world and intensifying the fight against the “Israeli” occupation regime and its supporters were the solution to the Palestinian issue.



“The path of negotiation with the deceitful, liar and usurper [Zionist] regime is a big unforgivable mistake that will delay victory for the Palestinian nation and will bring about nothing but loss for the oppressed nation,” the Imam said.



“Undoubtedly, fighting and resistance are the only way out for the oppressed Palestine and the sole remedy for healing the wounds of this brave and proud nation,” Imam Khamenei added.



The Imam expressed the Islamic Republic’s duty to fully support Palestine.

He also underlined the need for the Islamic unity in the face of recent Zionist atrocities against Palestinians.



“Today, a return to dignity and power of the Islamic Ummah exclusively hinges on resistance against the global arrogance and its malicious plots,” the Imam said, stressing that the Palestinian issue was the Muslim world’s top priority.



The nations and especially the zealous youths in the Muslim and Arab countries as well as the states that feel responsible for Palestine must take this great task very seriously and force the enemy to retreat to the point of demolition through their epic and wise fight, the Imam said.



This came amid the Zionist entity’s recent crimes against more than a dozen Palestinian protesters in the besieged Gaza Strip.



On March 30, Gazans marched to the fence with the occupied lands at the start of a six-week protest, dubbed “The Great Return March,” demanding the right to return for Palestinians driven out of their homeland.



The first day of the demonstrations turned violent as the enemy forces used tear gas and live fire against the Palestinians, martyring 18 and injuring almost 1,500 others.



Prior to the mass demonstration, the Zionist occupation’s military had deployed Special Forces, including 100 snipers to Gaza’s border, and authorized its forces to open fire on unarmed peaceful protesters.