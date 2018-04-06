No regrets, no remorse, israel keeps ‘open fire’ rule as Gaza braces for more mass protests

Israel keeps ‘open fire’ rule as Gaza braces for more mass protests

A protester collects tyres near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City (Reuters)

Israel says there will again be a “reaction of the harshest kind” if there are “provocations” along the Gaza border on Friday, after a week in which 18 Palestinians were killed in protests demanding the right to return.

The Israeli defence minister, Avigdor Lieberman, said on Thursday that “open-fire rules for the Gaza border will remain unchanged”.

“If there are provocations, there will be a reaction of the harshest kind like last week,” Lieberman, a Moldovian-born Israeli, told public radio.

His comments come as Palestinians prepare for a second Friday of mass demonstrations in what Palestinians are calling the “Great March of Return”.

A total of 22 Palestinians have died on Gaza’s border since the protests were launched – 17 were shot by Israeli soldiers on Friday, two others killed in shelling, and two more have died since last Friday, including one killed in an air strike early on Thursday.

Organisers of the protests have set up a tent city with media posts, portable toilets, electricity and water supplies, and shaded areas for crowds in five locations near the border fence that separates Israel from the Gaza Strip.





A protester holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City (Reuters)

More than 1,400 were wounded, 757 of them by live fire, with the remainder shot with rubber bullets, or suffered from tear gas inhalation, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Palestinians are intending to use reflective mirrors and the smoke from burning tyres to distract Israeli snipers and infantry brigade troops from targeting the crowds with live ammunition.

Palestinians have nicknamed this Friday’s protest “Jum’at al-Kawshook”, literally meaning “Tyres Friday”.

The Hamas movement said on its official website on Thursday that it has supported the families of those killed and injured last Friday with financial aid.