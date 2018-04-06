Zarif: “Milking Continues”

Posted on by indigoblue76

April 5, 2018

As he hailed Ankara summit on Syria between presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey, Foreign Minister Mohamamd Javad Zarif lashed out at transactions between the US and Saudi Arabia in regard to the Syrian situation.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Zarif deemed the three-way summit “crucial” and, hailing it as a “joint renewal of commitment to sovereignty, independence, unity, territorial integrity and non-sectarian character of Syria.”

He further described the joint efforts by the three guarantor states as “building on the achievements of Astana and Sochi to secure lasting cease-fires and advance political process.”

The summit was the second of such tripartite summit following one in November in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. Tehran will be hosting the third summit on finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Zarif then described the transactions between the US and Saudi Arabia in regard to the Syrian situation as “milking”, saying “President Trump demands additional $4B from Daesh financiers to keep uninvited US troops in Syria,” referring to the Arabic acronym of ISIL.

“Anything to reverse successes against extremists and undermine Syrian national unity,” he added.

