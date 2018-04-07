Abby Martin Interview Critical of Israel is Blocked by YouTube in 28 Countries
Watch
Abby Martin interviews journalist and author Max Blumenthal on the current situation in Palestine and the Israeli occupation. This episode covers what is behind today’s rebellion, the rising dominance of far-right, ultra-racist ideology in Israel, eye-witness accounts of the aftermath of the Gaza war, and the Israeli government’s fear of Palestinian resistance.
Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and New York Times Best Selling author. He has written two books on Palestine, “Goliath: Life and Loathing in Greater Israel”, and the recently-published “The 51 Day War: Ruin and Resistance in Gaza.”
“Just notified by YouTube that Abby Martin’s interview with Max Blumenthal has been blocked from being viewed in 28 countries (including Israel) to ‘comply with local laws.’ Actions disabled & warnings for viewers elsewhere,” the program’s official Twitter account related on Thursday.
“YouTube has claimed that it removed my interview on Israel-Palestine with Abby Martin to comply with laws in 28 countries. However, nothing I did or said in the discussion was even remotely illegal, even in countries with the strictest hate crime laws,” Blumenthal told RT
Posted April 06, 2018
Blumenthal said that his comments were “motivated by a strong opposition to Israel’s systemic discrimination against Palestinians,” and his “dedication to equal rights for all.” He called the YouTube’s decision “a political one and likely made under pressure from powerful pro-Israel interests.”
Filed under: Apartheid, Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |
Not that we do not know facts that Max recalls… but his narration of the crimes of the ‘Chosen ones’ and his depiction of the plight of Palestinians is so concise and so powerful that it must have struck the Israelis hard enough for them to block it… Thank you for sharing.