DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:00 P.M.) – Moments ago, up to 100 buses entered the city of Douma to evacuate the surrendered militants as well as the captives held inside the rebel enclave for years.

This comes as the Syrian government reached a deal with Jaysh al-Islam rebel group earlier today at the latter’s request.

Families of captives gathered at the Wafideen crossing, where the buses are expected to show up, hoping to see their beloved who had been imprisoned for years.

The Saudi-sponsored militia is supposed to be evacuated to Jarabulus city in northern Aleppo countryside. However, according to conflicting reports, Turkey refused to grant them access into the northern city.