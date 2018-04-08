Breaking: First bus carrying freed prisoners from Douma
FIRST BATCH OF JAYSH AL-ISLAM FIGHTERS LEFT DUMA AFTER RELEASING CAPTIVES
08.04.2018
UPDATE: The first batch of militants has left the Douma district.
A first batch of Jaysh al-Islam fighters is about to left the Duma district towards the northern city of Jarabulus, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The source said that the first batch will consist of 40 buses.
Meanwhile, Jaysh al-Islam released dozens of captives from its main prison in Duma district, that’s known as “al-Tubah”. Syrian pro-government sources said that the captives will be moved to the Damascus governorate building, where they will receive an official reception.
The evacuation of Jaysh al-Islam fighters and the release of the captives are part of the final agreement that was reached earlier on March 8. The Ministry of Defense of Russia revealed that 8,000 fighters of Jaysh al-Islam along with 40,000 members of their families will be evacuated from the Duma district under the agreement.
Jaysh al-Islam informed the residents of Duma district that a civilian committee will remain there to temporary mange the district and arrange a reconciliation agreement for the fighters who had opted to stay.
Once the agreement is fully fulfilled, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) may launch a new military operation to clear the Eastern Qalamun pocket.
Buses enter Douma to transport militants, captives following Jaysh al-Islam surrender
DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:00 P.M.) – Moments ago, up to 100 buses entered the city of Douma to evacuate the surrendered militants as well as the captives held inside the rebel enclave for years.
This comes as the Syrian government reached a deal with Jaysh al-Islam rebel group earlier today at the latter’s request.
Families of captives gathered at the Wafideen crossing, where the buses are expected to show up, hoping to see their beloved who had been imprisoned for years.
The Saudi-sponsored militia is supposed to be evacuated to Jarabulus city in northern Aleppo countryside. However, according to conflicting reports, Turkey refused to grant them access into the northern city.
Related Videos
Related News
Filed under: Russia, SAA, War on Syria | Tagged: Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Jaysh al-Islam |
Leave a Reply