09/04/2018

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 A.M.) – The first group of prisoners that were freed from Jaysh Al-Islam’s jails has reached the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) front-lines outside of the militant-held town of Douma, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported tonight.

According to the SANA report, the bus carrying the freed prisoners successfully reached the Wafiddeen Crossing and entered the government areas after spending much of the war in Jaysh Al-Islam jails.

Jaysh Al-Islam agreed to release these prisoners as part of the preliminary agreement for the town of Douma.

Most of the freed prisoners were women and children that were kidnapped during Jaysh Al-Islam’s 2014 offensive.

Below is the first video of the freed prisoners: