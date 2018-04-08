ISRAELI OFFICIALS ENCOURAGE TRUMP TO STRIKE SYRIA IN RESPONSE TO ALLEGED CHEMICAL ATTACK IN DOUMA

South Front

As the situation over the alleged chemical attack in Douma is developing, Israeli officials have publicly encouraged US President Donald Trump to strike Syria.

The Jerusalem Post reports (source):

The United States must attack the regime of Bashar Assad in Syria in response to the regime chemical gas strike on the Syrian town Douma that killed more than 70 people, Strategic Affairs and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said Sunday.

Speaking on Army Radio, Erdan, who is Netanyahu’s number two in Likud, said he hoped US military action against the Assad regime would be taken again, as it was when the regime used chemical weapons against its people in the past.

“The shocking attack shows the incredible international hypocrisy of the international community focusing on Israel confronting the terrorist organization Hamas that is sending civilians to our [border] fence, when dozens are being killed in Syria every day,” Erdan said. “It shows the need for strengthening the presence of Americans and other international forces, because without them the genocide we are seeing will only intensify.”

…

Construction Minister Yoav Galant, a former IDF major-general who is the security figure closest to Netanyahu, also expressed hope that military action would be taken against the Syrian leader.

“Assad is the angel of death, and the world would be better without him,” Galant said.