Posted on by michaellee2009

Israelis Gather By Fenced Off Gaza Border to Watch and Cheer as Military Drops Bombs on Palestinians

A disturbing image of young Israelis sitting by the Gaza border, cheering and watching as bombs fall on Palestinians just a few miles away has evoked widespread condemnation as it circulated on social media.

In the photo, shared by Nir Dvori a reporter at Israeli Channel 2 television news on Friday, seven young Israeli adults are seen smiling and waving at the cameras as they sit on an observation tower in Nahal Oz, outside the fenced-off Gaza strip.

Many likened the scene to an “outdoor cinema,” calling it disgusting and barbaric to watch as the Israeli military uses live fire and excessive force against Palestinian protesters.

The scene is unfortunately not unfamiliar.

Back in 2014, some Israelis in the border town of Sderot were spotted drinking, cheering and posing for selfies or recording videos with their smartphones while black plumes of smoke rose from behind them across the border, with each bomb the Palestinian death toll mounting.

On 30th March, one hundred Israeli snipers were ordered by the military, to set up camp along the Gaza border, awaiting the emergence of what became 30,000+ peaceful protestors. As the peaceful demonstrations began, the Israeli snipers opened fire. Eighteen are currently confirmed dead, as a result of their Israeli inflicted gunshot/artillery-strike wounds. According to the ‘Palestinian Red Crescent’, just short of 800 peaceful demonstrators were shot with Israeli live ammunition, roughly 500 of which are now amputees, as a result of the Israeli ‘kneecapping’ policy.

Around 2000 protesters have since been injured (including Fridays statistics), as a result of the Israeli sniper, gas attacks and artillery fire. There has also been a documented usage of newly designed – also internationally banned (illegal) – explosive bullets.

*(Image credit: @ndvori/ Twitter)

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Israeli Aggression, Jewish Mentality, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, War on Gaza |