S.Nasrallah Calls for High Turnout in Parliamentary Vote: May 6 Day of Loyalty to Resistance

April 8, 2018

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah called on Sunday for high turnout in the upcoming parliamentary elections, stressing that the resistance should be fortified at the Lebanese parliament.

In a popular address for thousands of crowds gathered in an electoral rally in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that the anti-resistance political camp will do anything in order to prevent people from casting ballots on May 6, the date of the elections.

The resistance leader stressed that the alliance between Hezbollah and Amal movement is firm, praising Speaker Nabih Berri, who is the head of Amal movement, as the guarantee of resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the resistance has been since the liberation of south Lebanon in 2000 subjected to conspiracies by the United States, the Zionist entity and their allies in the region.

His eminence revealed some details regarding such conspiracies, warning supporters of resistance that victory in the upcoming elections depends their awareness and will as well as on high turnout.

Palestine and Yemen

Before getting into the main issue of his address, Sayyed Nasrallah praised Palestinian people for their heroic movement along the border between Gaza and the occupied territories.

His eminence described “The Great March of Return” protests as a “blow to the so-called deal of the century,” referring to US President Donald Trump’s proposal regarding the Palestinian cause.

Sayyed Nasrallah also hailed the Yemeni people for their steadfastness and heroic stand against the Saudi aggression.

“We salute the Yemeni heroes on the third anniversary of Saudi war,” his eminence said.

Sayyed Nasrallah also offered condolences to Muslim Shia on the martyrdom anniversary of the seventh Shia Imam, Imam Moussa Ibn Jaafar Al-Kadhim.

On the other Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated different Christian sects on Easter.

“Hope and Loyalty”

Sayyed Nasrallah said then that the aim of the electoral rally dubbed “Day of Loyalty to Victory” is to “announce full support to the “Hope and Loyalty” electoral lists during the upcoming elections,” referring to united lists formed by Hezbollah and Amal movement.

His eminence noted that the two allies have deliberately chosen the name of these lists since it has many significances.

“First, we have hope that we will triumph, reform and overcome challenges, based on our faith in God’s promise of victory,” Sayyed Nasrallah addressed crowds in Nabatiyeh’s Ashura Square.

“Second, loyalty is part of our culture and faith. It is for all those who offered sacrifices throughout long years of resistance and steadfastness.”

“Both hope and loyalty are part of our ideology as a resistance,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated.

Why Do We Elect?

Sayyed Nasrallah described the parliament as the “mother of institutions” in Lebanon with expanded powers.

“The Lebanese parliament is one of the few parliaments across the world with such powers. It elects the head of state, nominates the premier, gives the government vote of confidence, approves budget and passes legislations.”

In this context, Hezbollah S.G. stressed that voting in the upcoming parliamentary elections is a responsibility, noting that ceding this responsibility meaning that the “fate of our country will be unknown on all levels.”

Conspiracies

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the first challenge which faces people of Lebanon’s south and western Bekaa is the Israeli enemy.

“We are before an enemy which practices all means of hostility (towards Lebanon). The southern residents had suffered throughout long years of the occupation. The new generations have to know these sufferings.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the only thing which had put an end to these sufferings is the resistance, pointing out to the role played by the alliance between Hezbollah and Amal movement in order to achieve victory against the Israeli enemy.

His eminence then listed the history of conspiracies plotted by the Us, Zionist entity and their allies in the region.

“Following the 2000 victory, the Israeli enemy, along with the US, had realized that Lebanon’s real power lies within its resistance, which has managed to force the Israeli occupation out of Lebanon without any condition,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“After the 2000 victory, the enemy was betting that the resistance will engage in clashes with Israeli collaborators who were deliberately left for their own fates by the occupation. However, such scheme was foiled and the resistance behaved wisely at that time.”

Talking about the second conspiracy, Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that following the 11/9 attacks in 2001, former US Vice President Dick Cheney had delegated a US-Lebanese journalist who had offered Hezbollah anything at that time in return for ceding resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah frankly disclosed the name of that journalist: George Nader.

“We were offered money and to be part of the authority in Lebanon on condition that we cede resistance,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding: “My fault at that time is that I didn’t accept to take his paper, so that it would be a proof now.”

His eminence added that following the withdrawal of Syrian forces from Lebanon in 2005, the US offer for Hezbollah was repeated, noting that some European states also presented such offers.

Sayyed Nasrallah then talked about July war in 2006, noting that the conspiracy at that time was aimed at creating conflict between the resistance and the Lebanese Army. His eminence pointed out that the order by former premier Fouad Siniora – to the national army to seize arms trucks belonging to the resistance – was part of that conspiracy.

Following 2006, the scheme aimed at creating conflict between Hezbollah and the Army continued through government’s decision to dismantle the resistance’s communications network in May5, 2007, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

In this context, Hezbollah S.G. revealed that several American researches found out at that time that the Lebanese Army soldiers were not ready to engage in fight with the resistance.

His eminence said that US, the Zionist entity and some Gulf states have been betting once again on such plot, stressing that the Lebanese Army is the guarantee of the resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that in order to foil such conspiracies, political fortification of resistance is required.

“Factions who believe in resistance must be represented at the parliament in order to cut off hands of all those who want to eliminate the resistance,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Financial Crisis

Turning on to the financial crisis in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasralla said that the economic and financial situation in the country is delicate.

“The financial situation is exceptional,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, referring to the general debt of Lebanon.

“Within a year or two years the general debt will reach $100bn, and this requires ministers and lawmakers who deal seriously with this crisis,” his eminence said.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that Hezbollah will oppose any new taxes in case they are imposed on the Lebanese people.

“We will oppose such measures with all means including protests,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

The resistance leader concluded his speech with a call for high turnout in the parliamentary elections.

“May 6 is the day of loyalty to resistance, its martyrs, its wounded (fighters), its captives,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Source: Al-Manar

