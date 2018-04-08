Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Massive Voting: Resistance Needs Political Fortification, Strong Representation within the State

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the importance of “working to make the entire electoral lists of Hope and Loyalty succeed,” announcing that the day of May 6, as all other days of resistance, is a day of the resistance leaders, every martyr, wounded, detainee and resistance fighter.
Sayyed Nasrallah made his remarks in a televised speech he delivered from the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh where Hezbollah held the first electoral festival entitled “Loyalty to Victory.”
The Secretary General touched in his speech upon several important local issues, but first he commenced his words hailing and greeting the resistance and endurance of both the Palestinian and Yemeni people in their struggle against the occupation and aggression against them.
In this respect, His Eminence said:
“I greet the resistant, enduring people of Gaza who have crawled to the strip’s borders and expressed their brave and commando presence in the face of the occupation.”
Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah greeted the Yemeni people’s endurance in the face of the aggression despite the crimes and starvation.
The “Hope and Loyalty” Electoral List
As he thanked the crowds for taking part in the event, the resistance leader made clear that this festival is a show of support for the electoral List of Hope and Loyalty, adding that hope is a part of our belief, culture and education, “we want to boost it in every occasion, event and battle,” the Sayyed said.
Explaining further the significances of the name of the list, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized in his speech that
“loyalty is to all those who sacrificed with their leader Imam Sayyed Musa Sadr and his companions, loyalty is to Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi and Haj Imad Mughnieh.”
Additionally, Sayyed Nasrallah made clear that loyalty is to our sacrificing, enduring and faithful people and all martyrs who were raised defending this country.
Hence, the Sayyed noted:
“When we vote, and through the elections’ results, we show our support of this hope and this loyalty.”
In the same context, Sayyed Nasrallah explained the importance of the Parliament as a place where laws are being cooked, mentioning that Hezbollah’s MPs will always work for making the laws that save the country and will fight every plan to increase the public debt for personal purposes and to solve individual financial issues.
“The importance of the Praliament in Lebanon is that it is the mother of all institutions in the government and that it has big and very important powers. The Parliament is the only institution that is authorized to amend the Constitution without a popular referendum,” the Sayyed said.
Consequently, Sayyed Nasrallah urged all the resistance people to take part in the voting process:
“We have to vote because not voting means abandoning responsibility and leaving the people’s rights, future and dignity.”
“Israeli”, Others’ Conspiracies Non-Stopping
On the Zionist issue, Hezbollah leader stressed that the enemy is still eying our resources and taking advantage of the plots being made against the resistance, on both the local and international levels.
“Since 2000, the Americans and the “Israelis” recognized that there is a power named “Resistance” that entered the hearts of the Lebanese people, made a victory and kicked the “Israeli” out of Lebanon,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.
For this reason, conspiracies against the resistance started on the eve of the May 25, 2000 liberation:
“Zionists left Lahd’s spies because they miscalculated that when the resistance enters the area with the enemy’s defeat it will commit massacres,” however, the Sayyed noted that “Southerners and all those who were resisting in all regions proved their awareness and recognition of the enemy’s conspiracies.”
“After the 2005 events in Lebanon, all what a party may wish was offered to us.”
Desired Clashes between the Army and Resistance
As the Hezbollah leader stressed that one of the main reasons to target Syria is to hinder all resistance movements in the region, the Sayyed unveiled that:
“The most dangerous of all what was being plotted against the resistance is internal clashes through a fight between the army and the resistance.”
It was also dangerous that during the July 2006 war, some sides worked to orient the army towards a fight with the resistance, and the PM at the time ordered the Lebanese army to stop any truck carrying weapons for the resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah explained.
Such issues, however, were solved between the army and the resistance.
In the same respect, a US study was conducted in 2005 to explore the psychological and sectarian readiness of the Lebanese army officers and soldiers to fight the resistance, and they found out that the Lebanese army rejects that, Sayyed Nasrallah said.
“After that, the US started targeting the resistance land communication network, and the Lebanese government obeyed in which the decision to stop the resistance telecommunication network was implemented.”
Guarantors are the people, being inside the government
While Sayyed Nasrallah pointed to the fact that the guarantee in the July war was President Emile Lahoud and Minister Yaacoub al-Sarraf, he made clear that the biggest and strongest guarantee was Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
But meanwhile, what guarantees the lack of conspiracies against the resistance is being inside the governmental body, Sayyed Nasrallah said.
“Also the Lebanese army, its officers and soldiers and their patriotic belief is one of the guarantees.”
Zionist Issues are not Over
With all the internal problems engulfing the country, the resistance leader always points to the issue of the Shebaa Frams and Kfarshouba Hills as saying that “it isn’t over yet, and the “Israeli” won’t return them through negotiations.”
“There is also the issue of oil which all of the Lebanese are still waiting and the “Israelis” won’t leave it safely.”
As he stressed that there are always plots being made by the Zionists against Lebanon and the Lebanese people, Sayyed Nasrallah noted the importance of “the golden equation of the army, the people and the resistance, and we must strengthen the army beside the people and the resistance to stabilize this national equation.”
Unity Helps Us Fight Financial Issues
“The strongest guarantee is our unity, the Lebanese people’s unity,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.
On the financial issue, if we continued with the same pace then we are heading to a catastrophe because the public debt is near $80 billion. The debt will increase with the new loans and in a few years it will reach $100 billion.
“We are in front of an exceptional financial state that requires having MPs and a government that doesn’t accept debts by somebody who wants to solve personal problems.”
Don’t Deceive the Lebanese people by saying that those debts will change the situation in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah warned.
For this, we have to elect MPs that have serious stances to prevent the passage of any bill for any person or any financially-ill side that needs money, the Sayyed advised the people.
“We need MPs who are serious in their commitments to the Lebanese people to prevent any new taxes on the poor. We are facing new taxes against the poor and limited-income people, we might be obliged to take to the street because the social situation doesn’t tolerate any more taxes.”
Making clear that staying in the government will serve the people, mainly the poor people’s interests, the resistance leader noted that the coming elections depend on the people’s awareness, will and strong presence and that the blessed people of resistance don’t accept bribes, and they don’t sell their votes because resistance is their choices, culture and belief.
Warning that the enemies would make anything to prevent people from casting their votes on May 6, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that our people’s response must be to vote to the Hope and Loyalty, and that “We have to work for the success of the entire lists of Hope and Loyalty.”
“On May 6 we will see your crowds and loyalty as you have always been meeting the level of challenges,” Sayyed Nasrallah ended his speech to the people of resistance.
Related Videos
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Corruption, Future Movement, Hezbollah, Israeli Aggression, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, March 14 Movement, Martyrs, Nasrallah, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Reform, Saudia, Siniora, USA, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |
Leave a Reply