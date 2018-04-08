Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Massive Voting: Resistance Needs Political Fortification, Strong Representation within the State

08-04-2018 | 21:29



Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the importance of “working to make the entire electoral lists of Hope and Loyalty succeed,” announcing that the day of May 6, as all other days of resistance, is a day of the resistance leaders, every martyr, wounded, detainee and resistance fighter.



Sayyed Nasrallah made his remarks in a televised speech he delivered from the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh where Hezbollah held the first electoral festival entitled “Loyalty to Victory.”



The Secretary General touched in his speech upon several important local issues, but first he commenced his words hailing and greeting the resistance and endurance of both the Palestinian and Yemeni people in their struggle against the occupation and aggression against them.



In this respect, His Eminence said:

“I greet the resistant, enduring people of Gaza who have crawled to the strip’s borders and expressed their brave and commando presence in the face of the occupation.”



Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah greeted the Yemeni people’s endurance in the face of the aggression despite the crimes and starvation.



The “Hope and Loyalty” Electoral List



As he thanked the crowds for taking part in the event, the resistance leader made clear that this festival is a show of support for the electoral List of Hope and Loyalty, adding that hope is a part of our belief, culture and education, “we want to boost it in every occasion, event and battle,” the Sayyed said.



Explaining further the significances of the name of the list, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized in his speech that

“loyalty is to all those who sacrificed with their leader Imam Sayyed Musa Sadr and his companions, loyalty is to Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi and Haj Imad Mughnieh.”



Additionally, Sayyed Nasrallah made clear that loyalty is to our sacrificing, enduring and faithful people and all martyrs who were raised defending this country.



Hence, the Sayyed noted:

“When we vote, and through the elections’ results, we show our support of this hope and this loyalty.”



In the same context, Sayyed Nasrallah explained the importance of the Parliament as a place where laws are being cooked, mentioning that Hezbollah’s MPs will always work for making the laws that save the country and will fight every plan to increase the public debt for personal purposes and to solve individual financial issues.

“The importance of the Praliament in Lebanon is that it is the mother of all institutions in the government and that it has big and very important powers. The Parliament is the only institution that is authorized to amend the Constitution without a popular referendum,” the Sayyed said.



Consequently, Sayyed Nasrallah urged all the resistance people to take part in the voting process:

“We have to vote because not voting means abandoning responsibility and leaving the people’s rights, future and dignity.”



“Israeli”, Others’ Conspiracies Non-Stopping



On the Zionist issue, Hezbollah leader stressed that the enemy is still eying our resources and taking advantage of the plots being made against the resistance, on both the local and international levels.



“Since 2000, the Americans and the “Israelis” recognized that there is a power named “Resistance” that entered the hearts of the Lebanese people, made a victory and kicked the “Israeli” out of Lebanon,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.



For this reason, conspiracies against the resistance started on the eve of the May 25, 2000 liberation:

“Zionists left Lahd’s spies because they miscalculated that when the resistance enters the area with the enemy’s defeat it will commit massacres,” however, the Sayyed noted that “Southerners and all those who were resisting in all regions proved their awareness and recognition of the enemy’s conspiracies.”

Relatively, Sayyed Nasrallah uncovered that “After the September 11 attacks, American journalist Georges Nader was delegated by Dick Cheney and informed me that the US is ready for anything in exchange of stopping resistance against “Israel” and working with them.”



“After the 2005 events in Lebanon, all what a party may wish was offered to us.”



Desired Clashes between the Army and Resistance



As the Hezbollah leader stressed that one of the main reasons to target Syria is to hinder all resistance movements in the region, the Sayyed unveiled that:

“The most dangerous of all what was being plotted against the resistance is internal clashes through a fight between the army and the resistance.”



It was also dangerous that during the July 2006 war, some sides worked to orient the army towards a fight with the resistance, and the PM at the time ordered the Lebanese army to stop any truck carrying weapons for the resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah explained.



Such issues, however, were solved between the army and the resistance.



In the same respect, a US study was conducted in 2005 to explore the psychological and sectarian readiness of the Lebanese army officers and soldiers to fight the resistance, and they found out that the Lebanese army rejects that, Sayyed Nasrallah said.



“After that, the US started targeting the resistance land communication network, and the Lebanese government obeyed in which the decision to stop the resistance telecommunication network was implemented.”



Guarantors are the people, being inside the government



While Sayyed Nasrallah pointed to the fact that the guarantee in the July war was President Emile Lahoud and Minister Yaacoub al-Sarraf, he made clear that the biggest and strongest guarantee was Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



But meanwhile, what guarantees the lack of conspiracies against the resistance is being inside the governmental body, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“Also the Lebanese army, its officers and soldiers and their patriotic belief is one of the guarantees.”