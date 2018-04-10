Miraculous recovery, only 2 weeks ago the Daily Mail was saying the #Skripal’s life support might be turned off and that they had a 1% chance of recovery

Judge may have to decide whether to turn off Sergei Skripal’s life support

Judge may have to decide whether to turn off Sergei Skripal’s life support amid fears his death could ratchet up diplomatic clash with Putin – as friends say spy and his daughter ‘should be allowed to die’

  • The pair remain in a critical condition following the Novichok attack in Salisbury
  • It comes as Mr Skripal’s niece said the pair have only a slim chance of surviving
  • Ross Cassidy met Mr Skripal after he moved into the house next door in Salisbury
  • He questioned the quality of life of should Mr Skripal and daughter Yulia survive 

By Alexander Robertson and Richard Spillett for MailOnline

A judge may end up having to make the politically-sensitive decision over whether to maintain life support for Sergei and Yulia Skripal, experts have said.

A friend of the poisoned spy says he believes the critically ill pair are supported by machines in a Salisbury hospital and his niece has claimed they only have a one per cent chance of survival.

Their deaths would have global repercussions, further ratcheting up the tensions between Russia and the West over who was responsible for a nerve agent attack.

Russia appears to be protecting the identity of Yulia Skripal's 'strange' fiancé who has suspected links to Moscow's secret services. Pictured: Yulia and her father, Sergei

Any future decisions over the treatment of Sergei and Yulia Skripal may have to be made by a judge at the Court of Protection, legal experts have said

Mr Skripal's best friend, Ross Cassidy (pictured), has said that the double agent and his daughter should be allowed to die

Mr Skripal’s best friend, Ross Cassidy (pictured), has said that the double agent and his daughter should be allowed to die

 

 

