Nasser Kandil: Emergence of Multi-Polar World Confirmed after Eastern Ghouta Liberation

Related Videos
Related Articles
- صراخ إسرائيل: احموني أو أمسكوني!
- لكل حربٍ بطلٌ
- Assad had no reason to launch chemical attack, unlike those who want US involvement – Ron Paul
- Red Crescent Says No Evidence of Chemical Attack in Syria’s #Douma
- “RINSE, LATHER, REPEAT”: FALSE WMD ACCUSATIONS AS A TOOL OF FOREIGN POLICY
- RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY: ISRAEL WAS BEHIND LAST NIGHT STRIKE ON SYRIA’S T4 AIRBASE
- Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Massive Voting: Resistance Needs Political Fortification, Strong Representation within the State
- الصراع بين محور المقاومة ودول الاستسلام والتطبيع: مَن هو العدو الفعلي للعرب؟
Advertisements
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Assad, Axis of Resistance, China, Hezbollah, Iran, multipolar world, Nasser Kandil, New World Ordder, regime change, Russia, Saudia, Syria, Takfiris, Trump, USA, War on Syria, Zionist entity |
Leave a Reply