NRhZ: Gilad to Gaza – The Spirit of Trane

April 06, 2018 / Gilad Atzmon

By Arbeiterfotografie

http://www.nrhz.de/flyer/beitrag.php?id=24742

The British jazz musician Gilad Atzmon is already a living legend as a musician, controversial author and A philosopher. The concerts (in Berlin and Cologne) are part of an anniversary celebration of the legendary John Coltrane who died 51 years ago. In this concert Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble reflects on the beauty of the work of this jazz hero. On the occasion-March 30, 2018, The Land Day in Palestine, things are escalating again. Palestinians demonstrating for their right of return to their homeland become victims of the Israeli armed violence. Gilad’s Gun is his Sax.

Recording on Friday, March 30, 2018, in Cologne, Altes Pfandhaus

Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble: The Spirit of Trane

gilad atzmon (sax)

frank harrison (p)

yaron stavi (b)

enzo zirilli (dr)

