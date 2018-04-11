See Behind The Veil

The Tale of the Fall of Spirit and Rise of Radicalism

“There is a growing shadow being cast over Islam’s holiest site”. This was the opening statement of a report by Daniel Howden in The Independent in April 2006. However there must be only a few among Muslims who would dare to question the intention of the House of Saud with respect to the actions this despotic clan has been incessantly engaged in since their evil collusion with the not-so-infamous Abdul-Wahhab that commenced in 1744-45. Interestingly, this foul alliance between Ibn-Saud and Abdul-Wahhab transpired about two centuries prior to the establishment of Saudi Arabia, an entire country named after a bandit Arab clan of Nejd, as a sign of ‘immense gratitude’ for the highly beneficial services rendered by Ibn-Saud to the Throne of England particularly so in the aftermath of WW1. And still more interestingly, albeit discredited as…