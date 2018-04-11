Breaking: Russia fires back at Trump tweets warning to Russia that US missiles are going to be fired into Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that missiles will be fired into Syria, despite their warnings that they will shoot them down.

Trump tweeted “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’

The U.S. President would then add

“You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

This threat by the U.S. President comes just hours after a Russian diplomat warned that their military will down any missiles fired into Syria.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump after he tweeted his intentions to bomb Syria.

“Smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not the legal government,” Zakharova stated.

No date has been revealed for this upcoming U.S. attack.