Breaking: Russia fires back at Trump tweets warning to Russia that US missiles are going to be fired into Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that missiles will be fired into Syria, despite their warnings that they will shoot them down.
Trump tweeted “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’
The U.S. President would then add
“You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”
This threat by the U.S. President comes just hours after a Russian diplomat warned that their military will down any missiles fired into Syria.
Russia fires back at Trump: ‘Smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not the legal government”
BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump after he tweeted his intentions to bomb Syria.
“Smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not the legal government,” Zakharova stated.
No date has been revealed for this upcoming U.S. attack.
Syrian, Russian jets crowd Syria’s coastal provinces in response to US threats
BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces have been conducting a large number of flights along the Syrian coast in response to the U.S.’ latest threat of force against the government in Damascus.
According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, Syrian and Russian jets have been conducting nonstop flights along Syria’s coast since 6:00 A.M. (Damascus Time), with both air forces sharing the Hmaymim Airport in Jableh.
The source added that the Syrian Air Force has moved several jets to the Russian operated Hmaymim Airport in southwest Latakia.
The reason for the Syrian Air Force moving their jets to the Hmaymim Airport is due to the threat posed by the possible U.S. attack on their military installations.
Similar to the precautionary measures they took before the U.S. attack last year, the Syrian Air Force is attempting to protect their air assets by moving them to the Russian base.
