Less than 72 hours to go until crazy Trump starts WW3?

[Editor’s note: Expect the US to carry out airstrikes on Syria within the next 72 hours and unlike the last time when only cruise missiles were fired, expect aircraft flying from US bases in the region and US carriers in the Mediterranean and Red Seas to be involved.

Make no mistake, Trump is going to do it, it is why he was placed in office, it is why anyone who wasn’t on board with the war plan has been ditched in favour of war hawks like John Bolton.

The goal is to hit Syria hard enough that Russia simply has to get involved, most likely, Russian personnel will be targeted as the aim is provocation, slapping Russia in the face so hard that Putin has to respond militarily.

The pieces are moving into place, Trump has sent a carrier battle group to the Eastern Mediterranean and at least a portion of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is headed there too. The strike may be timed for when this carrier group arrives and it’s aircraft can participate.

It is now becoming clear to us that the goal of the war in Syria was not the destruction of the last stable, strong Arab state to oppose Israel and the creation of Greater Israel on the territories of shattered Syria and Iraq.

The goal is a far bigger, far more dangerous one – the destruction of Putin and Russia by embroiling it in a war it will find very hard to win. Russia is a goldmine of wealth and resources they want to be able to exploit like they did in the Yeltsin years before Putin came along and put a stop to their wholesale plunder.

Syria is badly placed in terms of easy supply and communications for the Russians, their lines of supply and communications are dependent on the cooperation of intervening nations such as Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Iran.

To bad to the difficulties of fighting a war in the Middle East, Russia also faces the troublesome prospect of having to also fight to defend it’s western borders from NATO, not just in Ukraine but also in the north where the Kaliningrad exclave would come under siege from NATO forces already in place in Lithuanian and Poland.

The fact that China appears to be ready to back Russia raises the possibility of this conflict turning into World War 3 in short order. A sizeable Chinese fleet including their aircraft carrier is already sailing to the South China Sea where it will confront an American carrier group that is also headed there in a show of force.

I hate to be the predictor of such gloomy events, but all the signs are pointing in the same direction, I hope I am wrong and it doesn’t come to war…. Ian]

Syrian Air Defense placed on high alert across Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 A.M.) – The Syrian Air Defense forces have been placed on high alert across the country amid reports of an imminent U.S. attack on Syria.

According to the latest military report from the coastal province of Latakia, the Syrian Air Force and their air defense teams have been ordered by their central command to stay on high alert until further notice.

The Russian military has also encouraged the Syrian military to remain on red alert, while also sharing intel reports on potential targets for the U.S. military.

However, despite reports of an ‘imminent’ attack, the Syrian military reports no unusual air activity around the eastern Mediterranean, adding that it has been quiet night.

A source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar this week that they believe the U.S. will likely target one of their imperative airbases near the Damascus Governorate.

If the U.S. does choose to attack a base near Damascus, it will most likely either be the Mezzeh or Dumayr airports.

The Dumayr Airport would be an ideal location for the U.S. military, as it was frequently used by the Syrian Air Force to attack the East Ghouta; moreover, there are very little civilians in the area.

EASA issues alert for eastern Mediterranean due to potential airstrikes

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Issues rapid alert notification for “Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR Area” due to possible airstrikes on Syria in next 72 hours.

According to the agency, the alert was issued “due to the possible launch of airstrikes with air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area”.

According to the European-based media reports, the initial alert notification was issued by the Network Manager Operations Centre (NMOC).

“The United States through the White House, through the State Department and others as well have been having conversations with our allies and partners overseas,” Nauert said. “We are looking for a coordinated response, whatever that response might be, to the situation in Syria.”

Meanwhile, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman has left from Norfolk, Virginia for a deployment in the Middle East and Europe, US media reported earlier. The guided-missile cruiser Normandy and guided-missile destroyers Arleigh Burke, Bulkeley, Forrest Sherman and Farragut also accompany the Harry S. Truman, Stars and Stripes reported earlier citing US Navy officials.

In addition, US Navy officials have said that about 6,500 servicemen with the carrier strike group would be deployed to the region.

Russian Envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has told earlier on Tuesday at the UNSC’s meeting that the US would bear the responsibility if it launches the military operation against Syrian government ignoring the lack of UN Security Council approval.

“If you took the decision to carry out an illegal military adventure — and I do hope that you will come to your senses — well, then you will have to bear responsibility for it yourselves,” Nebenzia said.