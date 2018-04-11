Posted on by michaellee2009

On Syria & unverifiable, baseless, CW allegations

As US and allies’ hysteria, war propaganda rhetoric, and threats against Syria–threats of (again) bombing Syria–ramp up, sage voices counter the lies. As a number of credible and informed voices have written or spoken on this, I’ll post below a number of interviews and analyses on recent events in Syria and threats to Syria, and indeed threats to the world, even those who are disinterested in the well-being of Syrians.

*

Former British Ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford, live on BBC radio Scotland was able to purvey a number of important truths–in spite of the host interrupting and talking over Ford many times.

Some of the transcript:

BBC: “…what should be the response to this use of chemical weapons if it’s proved?”

Ford: “The correct response is obviously–and I think a child could see this–to get inspectors on to the alleged site of the alleged offenses. In fact, in the last few hours Russia has offered to provide military escorts for inspectors from the recognized body in this field the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Warfare. …I don’t think that Assad is in the least worried that the inspectors would find out his guilt because he’s probably not guilty…

We have to engage our brains as well as our emotions here, not be stampeded by those videos which are described as being unverified but which by dint of being repeated over and over and over again come to acquire a spurious credibility.

We have to ask ourselves what what are the sources of the information on which we’re in this stampede to war. They’re two-fold, and I’m sorry but the media are falling down on the job in investigating this. The sources the Syrian American Medical Society, which is a pro-Islamist propaganda outfit based in the United States…”

BBC (interrupting): “So using this you say these pictures have been staged, are you saying that people haven’t died?”

Ford: “Yes, yes, yes. In all probability the incidents have been staged. Come on, we know how easy it is to fake images for the internet. Look at the the images, anybody could stage

those.

And then the second source is supposed to be so-called first responders. Who are the first responders? In this case they are the White Helmets, which is another pro-Islamist jihadi propaganda outfit, who on the ground…(interrupted). Please let me finish this important point: the witnesses to these terrible events are people who themselves were involved in beheadings, literally picking up the body parts. And we choose to give credence to testimony from these alleged

first responders.”

(BBC host interrupts loudly, talking over Ford).

Ford: “… you don’t allow, the BBC does not allow questions of important detail to be addressed.”

BBC: “…Assad’s reputation is already dented. What would be in the interests of these people to stage these events?

Ford: “Is that not obvious? A child can see that the intention was to produce the hysteria, and now the military action that we are on the point is taking risking our own safety. What the jihadis have done is jerk our leash, and frankly for one I think it’s pretty disgusting that we are allowing ourselves to have

our own leash jerked by these Islamist fanatics.

This is what’s going on, and ask yourself how has it profited Assad? Please engage your brain. Answer the question: how has Assad benefited from all this mayhem? In fact, it’s rebounded against him. Why would he do such a thing when he was already winning the battle for eastern Ghouta, was virtually over? Why would he choose this moment to do the one thing that was guaranteed to pluck defeat for him from the jaws of victory?”

*

On the White Helmets:

–The White Helmets – al Qaeda with a facelift, Apr 29, 2016

–The White Helmets Are A Propaganda Construct, Feb 9, 2018, The Corbett Report

*

James Corbett: Chemical Weapons Attack in Syria? An Open Source Investigation

*

There Has Been NO Chemical Attack in Douma – “Vesti” Correspondent Reports

*

Bashar Jaafari Challenges Nikki Haley On WMD (Subtitles)

Some Reading on CWs Allegations:

–Nonsense about Syria gas attacks reveals US ideology of tyranny, Apr 11, 2018, Stephen Gowans

–The two superpower countries are walking on the edge of the abyss in Syria, Apr 10, 2018, Elijah Magnier

–Any U.S. Attack on Syria Is International Gangsterism, Apr 10, 2018, Ajamu Baraka

–Syria – Timelines Of ‘Gas Attacks’ Follow A Similar Scheme (Update II), Apr 8, 2018, Moon of Alabama

–SYRIA: The Egregious Western Media ‘Chemical Weapon’ Fraud in Eastern Ghouta, Apr 8, 2018, Vanessa Beeley

–Chemical Weapons Redux: Taking the World to the Brink of Annihilation, Apr 10, 2018, Rick Sterling

–Eight reasons why the latest Syria chemical weapons attack allegations are almost certainly complete nonsense, Apr 8, 2018, Stephen Gowans

–Red Crescent says it found no trace of ‘Ghouta chem attack’ used by US to blame Damascus & Moscow, Apr 8, 2018, RT

–‘We hope you come to your senses’: Russia warns US against illegal Syria strike, Apr 10, 2018, RT

The US’ reaction to the alleged chemical incident in the town of Douma has clearly shown it was the long-sought pretext to attack Syria, which was finally provided by the “White Helmets’ provocateurs,” the Russian UN envoy said.

The alleged chemical incident in Douma was only beneficial for the militants, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said, urging his Western counterparts to explain why Damascus would decide to do so. The purported attack was reported on Saturday, amid the evacuation of militants from the besieged town. “This provocation was like a breeze of the fresh air needed by militants who received such timely support from the US and other Western countries,” Nebenzia said at the UNSC meeting on Tuesday. He warned the US and its allies against launching a military action in Syria, bypassing the UN. “If you made a decision to carry out an illegal military endeavor, we hope, hope that you will come to your senses. You will be responsible for it yourselves,” Nebenzia said. …“You don’t want to hear that no signs of a chemical attack have been found in Douma. You’ve only sought a pretext and it was eagerly provided by the White Helmets’ provocateurs,” Nebenzia said.”

–OPCW to send chemical weapons investigators to Syria’s Douma – statement, Apr 10, 2018, RT

“… “Today, the OPCW Technical Secretariat has requested the Syrian Arab Republic to make the necessary arrangements for such a deployment. This has coincided with a request from the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation to investigate the allegations of chemical weapons use in Douma. The team is preparing to deploy to Syria shortly,” the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said in a statement on Tuesday….”

Corporate Media Ignores Released Kidnap Victims:

“Testimonies by civilians who were kidnapped by the terrorist groups in Douma

The civilians were liberated, in a first batch, by the Syrian Arab Army on the 8th of April, as the terrorists of the so-called, Jaish al-Islam, were forced to succumb to an agreement that stipulates for liberating all the abductees in return for the exit of the armed men from Douma to Jarables, near Aleppo.” (Facebook video here, and here, and here.)

Israeli Chemical Weapons Attacks on Palestinian Civilians: Israel Never Held Accountable

In January 2009, I was living in Gaza, at the time an activist with the International Solidarity Movement, and was documenting Israel’s war crimes, including Israel’s widespread use of White Phosphorous on civilians. Following are two short clips on WP, and a number of links to my documentation. I was not the only to document this, and Israel used WP from Gaza’s northern inhabited areas to the south.

Israel has never, ever, been held accountable. The hypocritical leaders of Israel and the West overlook this damning and documented *actual* war crimes, and point fingers at Syria for alleged, unsubstantiated crimes which any thinking person knows were solely committed by the terrorists, in the endless bid to justify (more) illegal Western intervention (bombing and destruction) in Syria.

Related posts:

–White phosphorous mutilated and murdered family members, Jan 17, 2009, Eva Bartlett

– “next time it will hurt more”: Israeli threat against surviving family members of White Phosphorous attack, Feb 4, 2009, Eva Bartlett

Related posts:

–long-burning fires: White Phosphorous on Sheikh Rajleen, Jan 16, 2009, Eva Bartlett

–documenting Israel’s use of White Phosphorous and widespread destruction, Jan 16, 2009, Eva Bartlett

