RUSSIAN NAVY LAUNCHES LIVE-FIRE EXERCISES OFF SYRIAN COAST AMID EXPECTED US STRIKES

Posted on April 11, 2018 by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

11.04.2018

Russian Navy Launches Live-Fire Exercises Off Syrian Coast Amid Expected US Strikes

Russian navy ships fire off missiles at a parade. Stringer/REUTERS

Russia has scheduled a missile-firing exercise in the eastern Mediterranean as US President Donald Trump have threatened Syia and Russian forces deployed in the country with “smart” missiles.

The Russian military exercises, including missile-firing, will be held from April 11 to April 26 around Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

A similar warning was earlier issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which had recommended all aircraft to supervise over their flights in the eastern Mediterranean region within the next 72 hours. The warning appeared due to possible airstrikes on Syria involving cruise missiles or air-to-surface missiles.

Meanwhile, the US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane, known as a “submarine killer”, was observed by the flying to south of Cyprus, having likely departed from Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy, and headed eastward toward Syria.

Strategic Sentinel

@StratSentinel

U.S Navy P8 Poseidon south of travelling eastwards towards .

According to the satellite images, eleven Russian battleships have already left the port of Tartus for the exercise.
View image on Twitter
View image on Twitter

imagesatintl@imagesatint
 ISI reveals: Disappearance of most of the Forces from Port, .
Those missing naval vessels have now been deployed at sea due to possible near-future . Only one class submarine remained.
 The Russian military exercises off Syria’s coast is another signal showing the developing escalation scennario in the region. Some media activists already described the exercises as an answer to President Trump’s threats.
Related Articles
Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Assad, cold war, Lavrov, Putin, Russia, SAA, Syria, Trump, USA, WAR, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, WWIII |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: