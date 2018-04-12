Former UK Ambassador to Syria: Syrian Chemical Weapons Attack Was Staged By Islamic Jihadi Propagandists, It Is Likely No One Died

The former UK Ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford, told BBC Radio Scotland regarding the alleged Douma chemical weapons attack:

  • The Syrian government is probably not guilty
  • The sources claiming there was a chemical weapons attack are pro-Islamist jihadi propaganda outlets
  • The incident was probably staged, and it is likely that no one actually died

