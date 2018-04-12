Putin warns Netanyahu (israel) not to get involved in Syria over false flag

Posted on by michaellee2009

Russian President Vladimir Putin talked with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Convenience is increased due to a possible US attack on the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in retaliation for the alleged chemical attack in the Duma.

No one has any evidence against Damascus – WHO refused to confirm the chemical attack in Syria

attack SirijiSvetska Health Organization (WHO) has once again saoptšila could not confirm the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian city Duma. WHO is this schizophrenic saoptšio despite the media campaign and propaganda in which they show videos and photos to provide medical assistance to people with alleged symptoms of exposure to toxic matters, said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic.

On Wednesday, the WHO announced saoptšenje conference in which he speaks about the events of 7 April (April), and the alleged treatment of 500 people in the Syrian town of Duma, where doctors provide assistance to people with signs of exposure to poisonous substances. However, Jasarevic said the WHO is not represented in the Duma, and information about all the organization has received from “partners in the health sector” in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which is 470 kilometers away from the Duma.

In this regard, said Tarik Jasarevic, WHO can not confirm the use of chemical weapons.

“We can not confirm this, because our representatives are not there,” said Jasarevic.

The Kremlin stressed that all statements about “the monstrous consequences of the use of chemical weapons in Syria” can not be confirmed by any evidence or information from the field, in particular from the allegedly “affected Hospital” which is in the hands of the Syrian army and Russian and is available to international investigators.

However, the West seriously considered “response” to the alleged actions of the Syrian army, which are not and can not be proven. President Donald Trump and his advisers have already talked about the new missile attack on Syria, which should be stronger and last longer than last year’s rocket attack on the base in Homs.

The BBC’s RJAM Dalat on Twitter wrote:

“I’m sick and tired of activists and militants who use the bodies of dead children to create earthquake scene for Western consumption. Then wonder why the suspicion of some really serious attacks? ”

Tusker Carlson who runs Fox News, he wondered what those who believe they know what actually happened on the ground in Syria.

“All these geniuses tell us that Assad killed the children, but are they really know? Of course we do not know and have no idea what’s happened at all, “said Carlson.

