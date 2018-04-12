Syrian War Report for 4-12-18, plus some thoughts on the Bizarreness of Trump’s Tweets

Above is South Front’s latest Syrian War Report.
Additionally, some thoughts on Trump’s tweets: it has seemed to me for a while now that the president’s tweets are so inconsistent and contradictory that either Trump is suffering from some form of multiple personality disorder or, possibly, that someone else besides him has access to his Twitter account. Two recent tweets, both posted on April 11, offer a case in point:
It seems entirely possible that the @realDonaldTrump account is no under Trump’s exclusive control, or…alternately…that Trump could be suffering from some form of multiple personality disorder, or what is scientifically referred to as dissociative identity disorder.
If the former is the case, then it would underscore what a lot of us have suspected for a long time–that Trump is little more than a puppet of the Deep State. However, given all the attacks/threats upon Trump from the media and his political enemies (including possibly threats upon his life) the possibility that Trump has suffered from some form of cognitive breakdown cannot be discounted either. Trump has been in office for more than a year now. He has been constantly defamed, vilified, and denigrated. Pressure of this sort can have extremely negative psychological effects upon even the most mentally healthy individuals.
