Theresa May ready to break International Law and attack Syria

Posted on April 12, 2018 by michaellee2009

May Ready to Approve Military Action Over Syria Attack: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Theresa May is ready to give the go-ahead for Britain to take part in military action in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May tours Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, April 11, 2018. Christopher Furlong/Pool via Reuters

May would not seek prior parliamentary approval because she favoured taking action soon, the BBC said without citing its sources

A spokesman for May declined to comment on the report.

Earlier on Wednesday, May said all the indications were that the Syrian authorities were responsible for the attack in the town of Douma and that such assaults could not go unchallenged.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, also speaking earlier on Wednesday, said parliament should be given a say on any military action May wants to take.

Reporting by William Schomberg and William James; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Filed under: Britain, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, UK, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |

