Trump Taunts Russia in Tweets; Maria Zakharova Raises a Good Point

Maria Zakharova, someone who has always struck me as having a rather level head on her shoulders, has made an interesting comment on Facebook:

“Smart missiles should be fired at terrorists and not at the legitimate government which has been fighting terrorists,” she said.

Her Facebook post seems to have been a direct response to a recent tweet by Donald Trump in which he taunts Russia, warning it to “get ready” because US missiles will be coming into Syria–missiles, he says, which are “nice and new and smart.”

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! But even more importantly, Zakharova, who serves as official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, raises a good point: that a US missile strike on Syria would likely disrupt the work of OPCW inspectors who have been invited by Russia and Syria to come to Douma, site of the alleged chemical weapons attack over the weekend, for purpose of conducting an investigation.

“Have the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) inspectors been warned smart missiles will eliminate all alleged chemical weapons-related evidence on the ground?” she writes.

“Or is the real purpose to promptly eliminate the traces of a provocation using smart missile strikes to create a situation where international inspectors will have no evidence to look for?”

Al-Manar is reporting today that some Israeli media outlets are calling for Assad to be assassinated…while at the same time the Jerusalem Post quotes “senior officials in the defense establishment” as threatening to cause the Syrian president to “disappear from the map and the world” should Iran dare to retaliate for an airstrike against a Syrian military base Monday, an airstrike in which Iranians were reportedly killed.

Meanwhile the Russians continue to advocate “restraint.” At the same time, Russian war ships have begun naval exercises off the Syrian coast, this while the EU’s air traffic control agency has issued warnings to commercial airliners about possible collisions with cruise missiles flying over the Mediterranean Sea.

Some advice to my readers: it might be a wise idea, if you’ve not already done so, to begin stocking up on food.

