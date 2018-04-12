Tucker Carlson Challenges Narrative on Alleged Syrian Chemical Attack

Posted on April 12, 2018 by Richard Edmondson

How ironic that the only anti-war voice in the mainstream media can now be found on Fox News. A strange world we’re living in indeed. By the way, you’ll notice that Sen. Roger Wicker never gets around to answering the question on why it’s in the US national security interest to overthrow the Syrian government.

His chief concern seems to be Israel. “Well, uh, if-if you care about Israel, you-you’re-ah-you have to be interested at least in what’s going on in Syria,” he says. All in all I’d say a rather crystalline confession of where the senator’s priorities lie.

