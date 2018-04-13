Breaking: Joint US, France, UK attack launched on Syria on rural Damascus (video)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the U.S., France, and the U.K. launched a barrage of cruise missiles towards rural Damascus, causing massive explosions near the Dumayr Airbase in the easternThe Dumayr Airbase is the military installation the Syrian Air Force used to launch airstrikes on the East Ghouta during Operation Damascus Steel.
The Syrian Air Defense has responded in a bid to down the cruise missiles; however, many cruise missiles have already struck the area.
Al-Masdar previously reported that the Dumayr Airbase was the likely target because the airstrikes on the East Ghouta were launched from this site.
• رئيس هيئة الاركان الاميركية : لقد تم استهداف النقاط المحددة لنا والعملية انتهت في سوريا • الإخبارية السورية: المضادات الجوية السورية تتصدى لصواريخ معادية في منطقة “دنحة” بريف حمص الغربي. • ماتيس : ليس لدينا تخطيط لاي غارات جديدة ويعود القرار لترامب • التلفزيون السوري : الدفاعات الجوية السورية تسقط 13 صاروخا” بمنطقة الكسوة في ريف دمشق • انباء ان الهجمات الأمريكية تسفر عن إصابة منطقة برزة بدمشق ومبنى الأبحاث العلمية • فرنسا: ماكرون: أعطيت الأوامر بتدخل الجيش الفرنسي مع أميركا وبريطانيا في سوريا • الدفاعات الجوية السورية تتصدى للعدوان الأمريكي البريطاني الفرنسي على سورية. • ترامب : الضربات محدودة وموجهه • ترامب: نحن نتحرك مع بريطانيا وفرنسا • ترامب يعلن عن عملية عسكرية جارية في سوريا • ترامب يعلن عن ضربة دقيقة تجري الآن • سماع دوي انفجارات في العاصمة السورية دمشق
Stay strong in the face of oppression Syrians… you have done a hell of a job thus far by standing up to the nexus of evil on God’s earth… you may not know but there must be many like myself scattered all around the world who truly salute your resilience and your courage… and we are here for you in spirit…
