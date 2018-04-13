Breaking: Joint US, France, UK attack launched on Syria on rural Damascus (video)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the U.S., France, and the U.K. launched a barrage of cruise missiles towards rural Damascus, causing massive explosions near the Dumayr Airbase in the easternThe Dumayr Airbase is the military installation the Syrian Air Force used to launch airstrikes on the East Ghouta during Operation Damascus Steel.

The Syrian Air Defense has responded in a bid to down the cruise missiles; however, many cruise missiles have already struck the area.

Al-Masdar previously reported that the Dumayr Airbase was the likely target because the airstrikes on the East Ghouta were launched from this site.