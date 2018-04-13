Great March Return: Confrontations with ’Israeli’ Soldiers in Third Friday of Border Protests

13-04-2018 | 13:56



Thousands of Palestinian protesters gathering at the Gaza border fence for another mass demonstration against “Israeli” occupation for the third consecutive week, confronted Zionist soldiers at two locations.



Thousands of Palestinian landowners participated in the third Friday of the March of Return Rallies, which first kicked off on March 30. Large groups of people crowded at the fence separating Gaza from the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories.



As per this week’s theme, protesters are set to burn Zionist flags and hoist Palestinian flags instead along the Gaza border.



Meanwhile, the “Israeli” occupation regime has deployed snipers and tanks ahead of the protest.



More than 30 Palestinians were martyred by Zionist occupation forces in the first two weeks of the rallies.



Protesters are being shot while posing no threat to soldiers. The apartheid regime’s snipers have permission to open fire on unarmed Gazans.