Liberman doesn’t want israel’s IDF crimes and brutality recorded on film

Posted on April 13, 2018 by michaellee2009

vigdor Liberman Backs Bill Targeting NGOs That Film IDF Soldiers

Earlier this week, another video was released of IDF soldiers watching through a telescope as another IDF sniper shoots a Palestinian man and cheering him on, using vulgar language

  • Liberman backs bill targeting NGOs that film IDF soldiers

Earlier this week, another video was released of IDF soldiers watching through a telescope as another IDF sniper shoots a Palestinian man and cheering him on, using vulgar language.

By Lahav Harkov
DOZENS OF cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are seen during a protest outside the US

IDF SOLDIERS detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in Hebron in February. (photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman backed a bill that would send anyone who films IDF soldiers with the intent to harm them to prison for five or 10 years.

The proposal, submitted by Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman Robert Ilatov on Wednesday, states that anyone who films or records on-duty soldiers or disseminates such recordings on social media or mass media with the goal of undermining IDF soldiers’ or Israelis’ morale would get a five-year sentence, and anyone who does so with the intention of harming national security would go to prison for 10 years.
It is already illegal to take such photos without IDF permission, including for journalists, who are subject to military censorship.

The bill’s explanatory section mentions NGOs such as B’Tselem, Machsom Watch and Breaking the Silence, calling them “anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian… and BDS organizations.”

It states that “for many years, there has been a disturbing phenomenon in Israel of documenting IDF soldiers through videos, stills and voice recordings,” and that some NGOs have people follow soldiers all day long to try to “document them in a biased and slanted way… while sometimes accusing and insulting them.”

Ilatov said: “The time has come to put an end to this anarchy. It cannot be that any left-wing activist or organization, supported by foreign entities, can get free access and document, undisturbed, IDF soldiers on duty.

“We have the responsibility to give IDF soldiers the optimal conditions to do their jobs, without them having to be worried about a left-wing activist or organization sending out their photo and trying to shame them.”

Ilatov’s bill and comments came after Kan aired a video of Israelis approaching soldiers on patrol at the Gaza border, calling them terrorists and saying they serve in a racist army. MKs on the Right and Left condemned the video, which was also widely disseminated on social media

Advertisements

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Lieberman, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |

« »

3 Responses

  1. Zara Ali, on April 13, 2018 at 5:37 am said:

    Scared that the ‘most moral army’ in the world will come to be still more widely known for what it in essence represents and stands for? Unfortunately for the Zionist Deep State in Israel and other power centres of the world, the process of life has been designed so by God that everything that happens only serves to bring the truth out, regardless of the gradualness of this process… so even if no one films the IDF personnel, the Zionists cannot succeed in hiding the truth, it is just a matter of time.

    Reply
  2. Pikos Apikos, on April 13, 2018 at 5:36 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: