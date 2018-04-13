Photos & Videos: Houthis Pound Saudi Capital And Military Facilities With Missiles

South Front

The Houthis have released videos and photos showing their missile launches at the Saudi capital of Riyadh and military targets in Saudi Arabia. The videos and photos reportedly show tha April 12 launches.

Recently, the Houthis have increased their missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. Some experts have already linked this move with the developing escalation in the Middle East.

 Videos Here

Photos:

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

Click to see the full-size image

