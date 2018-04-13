Syrian War Report for 4-12-18, plus some thoughts on the Bizarreness of Trump’s Tweets

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

Above is South Front’s latest Syrian War Report.

Additionally, some thoughts on Trump’s tweets: it has seemed to me for a while now that the president’s tweets are so inconsistent and contradictory that either Trump is suffering from some form of multiple personality disorder or, possibly, that someone else besides him has access to his Twitter account. Two recent tweets, both posted on April 11, offer a case in point:

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! Twitter Ads info and privacy

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? In the first tweet, Trump is basically taunting Russia, threatening an attack–at least upon Syria, if not Russian forces per se. But in the second we see a man who seems genuinely concerned about the possibility of war and wants to extend a cordial hand of friendship, even to the point of wanting to “help” the Russians with their economy. It’s almost as if we’re looking at two different personalities here.

It seems entirely possible that the @realDonaldTrump account is no under Trump’s exclusive control, or…alternately…that Trump could be suffering from some form of multiple personality disorder, or what is scientifically referred to as dissociative identity disorder.

If the former is the case, then it would underscore what a lot of us have suspected for a long time–that Trump is little more than a puppet of the Deep State. However, given all the attacks/threats upon Trump from the media and his political enemies (including possibly threats upon his life) the possibility that Trump has suffered from some form of cognitive breakdown cannot be discounted either. Trump has been in office for more than a year now. He has been constantly defamed, vilified, and denigrated. Pressure of this sort can have extremely negative psychological effects upon even the most mentally healthy individuals.

