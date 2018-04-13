Posted on by michaellee2009

U.S. Walks Back Claim that Syrian Government Carried Out Chemical Weapons Attack

By Washington’s Blog,

While Trump blamed the Syrian government for the alleged recent chemical weapons attack, U.S. officials made it clear today that we don’t yet know what happened.

The New York Times reports:

“We are continuing to assess intelligence and are engaged in conversations with our partners and allies,” [White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee] Sanders said in a statement. *** The Trump administration has not yet confirmed the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime.

Reuters notes:

“I believe there was a chemical attack and we are looking for the actual evidence,” [Secretary of Defense] Mattis told lawmakers, adding he wanted inspectors in Syria “probably within the week.”

In a separate article, Reuters writes:

The United States is still assessing intelligence about last weekend’s suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday, striking a cautious tone hours after President Donald Trump threatened missile strikes. Asked if he had seen enough evidence to blame Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces for the attack, Mattis said: “We’re still assessing the intelligence — ourselves and our allies. We’re still working on this.” He did not elaborate.

And see this.

*

This article was originally published on Washington’s Blog.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |