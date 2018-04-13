Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(05 – 11 April 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

Another Bloody Week since 2014 Latest Offensive on the Gaza Strip

(05 – 11 April 2018)

Israeli forces continued to directly target peaceful protests along the Gaza Strip borders without posing any threat to the Israeli soldiers’ life.

8 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children and a photojournalist, were killed, and 3 others succumbed to previous wounds.

608 Palestinian civilians, including 80 children, 8 women, 4 journalists and 6 paramedics, were wounded in the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian civilian was shot dead by settlers and a Palestinian prisoner succumbed to his wounds in the West Bank.

7 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, were wounded in the West Bank.

Israeli forces conducted 56 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 limited ones in the Gaza Strip.

52 civilians, including 10 children and a woman, were arrested.

22 of them, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jeruaasalem

Elad Settlement Foundation took over 3 houses belonging to Rweidi Family in Silwan village.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Buildings of a school in Kherbet Zanoutah were dismantled in southern Hebron.

An under-construction house was demolished in Jibiyah village, northwest of Ramallah.

4 Shooting incidents were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

Israeli forces imposes a complete closure on the oPt due to the Jewish Passover Holiday until Sunday morning.

2 Palestinian civilians were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (05 -11 April 2018).

Shooting:

Israeli forces excessively used lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized on the 42nd anniversary of the Earth Day, particularly in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed peaceful demonstrations along the eastern Gaza Strip border area, where ten thousands of defenseless Palestinian young men, women, children, and elderlies participated. On 06 April 2018, the Gaza Strip witnessed another bloody day since the beginning of the Great March of Return and Break Siege activities as 9 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children and a journalist, were killed while 3 other civilians succumbed to their wounds they sustained on the first Friday of the Return March. Moreover, 608 others, including 80 children, 8 women, 4 journalists and 6 paramedics, sustained wounds, mostly classified as serious. The protesters’ activities continued during the reporting period and the Israeli forces continued to daily target them along the Gaza Strip border area. Since the beginning of the March, the death toll has amounted to 27, including 3 children and a journalist.

In the West Bank, a Palestinian civilian from Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, was shot dead by an Israeli settler near “Mishor Adumim” settlement, east of occupied East Jerusalem while a Palestinian prisoner succumbed to wounds he sustained last week when officers of an Israeli security company working for the Israeli forces opened fire at him. Moreover, the Israeli forces killed 7 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, sustained various wounds.

This high number of casualties in the Gaza Strip proves that the Israeli forces continue to commit crimes and use excessive force against Palestinian civilians in disregard for their lives and upon an official political decision. PCHR indicates that according to Israeli forces’ spokesperson on his Facebook page, the Israeli forces prefigured the demonstrations, whose organizers previously declared they would be peaceful, sending threatening messages to intimidate the organizers and Gaza Strip residents and deploying Israeli snipers along the border fence.

In addition to those killed mentioned above, on 05 April 2018, medical sources at the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis declared the death of Shadi al-Kashef (34), who is deaf-mute from al-Shokah village, east of Rafah, succumbing to wounds he sustained on 30 March 2018 during his participation in the Great March of Return and Break the Siege” in al-Shokah village.

On 06 April 2018, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City declared the death of Thaer Rab’ah (30) from Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip after succumbing to wounds he sustained on 30 March 2018 during his participation in the Great March of Return and Break the Siege” in Eastern Jabalia.

On 09 April 2018, medical sources at the Gaza European Hospital declared the death of Merwan Qudeih (45) from Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis, succumbing to wounds he sustained on 30 March 2018 when the Israeli forces targeted the demonstrators in the vicinity of the sit-in spot. it should be mentioned that Qudeih was married and father of 7 children.

According to investigations and field observations by PCHR’s fieldworkers:

The Israeli forces stationed 30-70 meters away from the border fence and the closest point the protesters reached did not exceed 50 meters to the west of the border fence. Thus, the distance between the Israeli soldiers and protesters cannot in any way pose any threat to the Israeli soldiers’ life, especially the demonstrators were unarmed.

PCHR confirms that the Israeli forces directly targeted a number of field activists, who usually exist along the border fence in any peaceful protest, as 3 of them were killed in the northern Gaza Strip.

PCHR’s investigations indicate that all those killed were shot to the head, neck, chest, and abdomen. One of them was hit to the back of the head. This proves that the Israeli forces deliberately caused disabilities to the demonstrators as most injuries were in the knee.

Through dealing with those wounded, Medical sources at the Gaza Strip hospitals stated that most of those wounded with live bullets suffered serious tissue laceration and large holes in the wounded part, proving that the Israeli forces used explosive bullets.

As part of targeting the border areas, in the central Gaza Strip on 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at the agrictural areas and shepherds 10 times. The targeted areas included eastern areas of Deir al-Balah, al-Maghazi, al-Bureij, Gaza Valley village (Johr al-Deek) and in the vicinity of the Landfill. Howoever, no casualties were reported.

On 11 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between Israeli and the Gaza Strip in al-Ahmar Area, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip opened fire at the border area, forcing the farmers to leave fearing for their life. Neither causalities nor damage to property was reported.

On 31 March 2018, Israeli forces fired an artillery shell at an agricultural land in Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek). Few hours, the Israeli forces fired another artillery shell at the abovementioned agricultural land, and no casualties were reported.

On the same day, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired several artillery shells at the agricultural areas, east of al-Zaytoun and al-Shuja’iyah neighbourhoods, east of Gaza City. No casualties were reported.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, on 09 April 2018, Israeli warplanes carried out 2 airstrikes launching 4 missiles at two sites belonging to Hamas Movement in the northern Gaza Strip. Both sites sustained damage, but no casualties were reported. The explosion rocked all the area, causing civilians to panic, particularly women and children.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the on-going Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR’s fieldworkers monitored 4 shooting incidents; 2 in north-western Beit Lahia and 2 in Western Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, on 08 April 2018, a Palestinian civilian namely Mohammed ‘Anbar (46) from Tulkarm succumbed to wounds he sustained after officers of an Israeli security company opened fire at him at Jubarah checkpoint, south of Tulkarm, on 02 April 2018. Immediately after his injury, he was arrested by the Israeli forces and then taken to “Meir Hospital” in Kfar Saba City in Israel where he stayed until his death was announced.

On 09 April 2018, the Israeli authorities informed the family of Mohammed Marshud (31) from Baltah refugee camp, east of Nablus, that he succumbed to wounds he sustained after an Israeli settler opened fire at him near “Mishor Adumim” settlement in al-Khan al-Ahmar area, east of occupied East Jerusalem. The settler opened fire at the abovementioned civilian when the latter the day before attempted to stab another settler with a tool he had with him. However, no local eyewitness was available in the scene when the crime occurred. Thus, referring to the actual facts and two statements by the Israeli police, the settler could have used less deadly force, neutralized him and then handing him to the police for interrogation, particularly that Marshud was not armed and so it would be easy to control him.

On 09 April 2018, a child was seriously wounded when Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinian children who protested against them following the Israeli incursion into Tal village, southwest of Nablus.

In addition to the abovementioned injury, during the reporting period, 6 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were wounded after Israeli forces opened fire at them and fire tear gas canisters directly during peaceful protests and stone-throwing at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrances to the Palestinian communities in the West Bank. Those demonstrations came in the light of demonstrations organized by Palestinian civilians in protest at the Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Israeli forces’ ongoing settlement crimes and confiscation of Palestinian lands, and on the 42nd anniversary of the Earth Day.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 56 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 10 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 30 Palestinians, including 4 children, in the West Bank. 22 civilians, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 11 April 2018, Israeli forces moved 50 meters into the eastern side of the Return camp established in eastern Khuza’ah village, southeast of Kahn Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled along the border fence and repaired the second fence along the Gaza Strip. On the same day, the Israeli forces moved 50 meters into eastern Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. They leveled lands in the border area and later redeployed along the border fence.

Efforts to Create a Jewish Majority in East Jerusalem:

As part of seizing Palestinian property for the interest of settlement associations, Elad settlement foundation, in twisted ways, took over 3 houses belonging to Reweidi Family on al-Ein Street in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses said to a PCHR’s fieldworker that dozens of Israeli soldiers accompanied with workers raided the houses and expelled the residents after evacuating all the houses’ contents. The family emphasized that they did not receive any eviction order and that they have been trying for 2 years to prove their ownership of the houses before the courts. The first house belonged to Khaled Rweidi and his brothers and rented by ‘Ata Rweidi; the second house ,where Rezeq Rweidi’s wife lived along with her sons and grandsons, belonged to heirs of ‘Atalah Soliman Rweidi; and the third one belonged to Feisal Rweidi and sheltered 13 individuals.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

On 10 April 2018, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles, and accompanied with 3 vehicles of the Israeli Civil Administration and a mounted-crane truck moved into Kherbet Zanoutah, southwest of al-Dahiryia village, south of Hebron. After that, Israeli workers, who accompanied the Israeli forces, dismantled and confiscated the contents of Somoud and Tahadi School established by the Kherba residents in cooperation with ACF. The school was built on an area of 120 square meters and included 6 classrooms, an administration room, a kitchen and bathroom, and 2 water tanks. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed the school a notice to stop the construction works and a list of confiscated items before leaving. It should be noted that Kherbit Zanoutah is located near “Shim’a” settlement and bypass road (60) that connects the Israeli settlements established on the southern lands of Hebron and northern West Bank. Kherbit Zanoutah is an agricultural community inhabited by 26 families, including 180 people. Kherbit Zanoutah is exposed to a fierce campaign by the Israeli authorities, including the destruction of its wells and barrack demolition notices many barracks.

On 10 April 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished an under-construction residential house in al-Qastal al-Jabaliyia area in Jebiyia village, northwest of Ramallah, under the pretext of non-licensing. The house belongs to Ghazi Mohamed ‘Ali Hejazi (58), from Kafur ‘Aqoub village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. Ghazi said that he started building his 250-square-meter house on 10 January 2018. He added that the house is surrounded by a fence built of bricks and he attempted to get a license from the Israeli authorities, but in vain. It should be noted that house was supposed to shelter 8 persons.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 05 April 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Salem Ghaleb Abu Baker (21) from Ras al-Basatin neighbourhood, west of the city. At approximately 05:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Talal Jalamnah (24). At approximately 05:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the camp.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Tharwah neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Khalil Zama’rah (44). They later withdrew from the city, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Abu Suneinah neighbourhood in the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Rahman Ahmed Tahah Abu Suneinah (34) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Da’eif village, northeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Safi ‘Awad (25). At approximately 05:00 on the morning, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Safarin village, southeast of Tulkarm; Dura, Deir Samet, al-Koum, al-Thaheriyah and villages in Hebron.

Friday, 06 April 2018

At approximately 10:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Shuweikah Suburb in Tulkarm; Far’oun villages, south of the city; Beit ‘Awa, Taramah, Beit Kahel and Sa’ir villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 07 April 2018

At approximately 03:00, an Israeli infantry unit moved from the checkpoint established at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, into the camp. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Essa Mohammed Abu ‘Afifah (23) and Yusuf Mohamed Abu ‘Afifah (22), both are members of the Palestinian security services, and then arrested them.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 07:50, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds. As a result, the shepherds were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:20, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers’ lands adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Deir al-Ghusoun village, north of Tulkarm; Hebron, Sa’ir, Bani Na’im and al-Mawreq villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 08 April 2018:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Reda Moneer Mohammed Moqbel (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Yahiya Salah ‘Ata’a (40).

At approximately 07:55, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers’ lands adjacent to the border fence in the vicinity of the Landfill area. As a result, the farmers were not forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:00, medical sources at “Meir” Medical Center in “Kfar Saba” city in Israel announced the death of Palestinian prisoner Mohammed Sobhi ‘Anbar (46) from Tulkarm refugee camp, succumbing to wounds he sustained earlier when he was hit with 3 live bullets throughout his body on 02 April 2018 by Israeli security company guards working for the Israeli forces at Jubarah checkpoint, south of Tulkarm. The guards claimed that ‘Anbar attempted to carry out a stab attack against the soldiers and then arrested him after his injury. They took him to “Meir” Medical Center where he underwent several surgeries in which his foot was amputated. ‘Anbar further suffered from fractures to the pelvis. He stayed at the abovementioned hospital since the date of his injury and until his death was announced. ‘Anbar’s brother Ibrahim and sister Jamilah were at the hospital, but the Israeli forces prevented them from visiting their brother during the whole period. This Israeli forces’ behaviour indicates that there are suspicions about the circumstances of ‘Anbar’s injury, his detention at the hospital and preventing him from talking to his siblings; and so preventing him from revealing the circumstances of the shooting at him, which was not justified in any means. In reference to dozens of similar shooting incidents documented by PCHR, the Israeli forces usually claim that their soldiers were exposed to stabbing or run-over attacks. PCHR fears that ‘Anbar was subjected to medical negligence like hundreds of prisoners in the Israeli jails.

‘Anbar’s brother, Ibrahim, said to PCHR’s fieldworker via a phone call:

“My sister Jamila and I have been at the hospital since my brother Mohammed was admitted. However, the Israeli forces prevented us from seeing him. Today morning, they did not inform us about his death, but we knew that he died. The Israeli forces are still preventing us from seeing him and doctors are trying to obscure his health status. We are attempting to submit the needed papers to retrieve his body after the military liaison officially informed the family of his death, hoping we could retrieve his body.”

On Tuesday, 10 April 2018, the Commission of Detainees and ex-Detainees Affairs published the results of external examination and inspection of the body that were conducted in the Forensic Medicine Institute “Abu Kabir”. The Comission said that the medical examination were conducted in the presence of Palestinian Forensic Doctor Rayan al-‘Ali and the Comission’s lawyer Karim Abu ‘Ajwah, and revealed that ‘Anbar was directly shot from a close range to the abdomen, causing a rupture in the small and large intestines and pelvic arteries in addition to another rupture in the bones and arteries of the thigh and urinary bladder. As a result, he suffered blood poisoning and failure of all the internal organs of the body.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bedia village, northwest of Salfit; Kafel Hares village, north of the city, Beit ‘Awa, Surif and Taffuh villages in Hebron.

Monday, 09 April 2018

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Abdul Jabbar Mohammed Ahmed Jarrar (51). At approximately 05:15 on the same day morning, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Wasim Haitham ‘Ennab (24). At approximately 05:30 on the same day morning, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely ‘Awadallah Jamil Ahmed Eshtiah (51), Oseid Abdul Jalil Ahmed ‘Ata’a Eshtiah (40) and ‘Omran Khalid Ibrahim ‘Awad Eshtiah (42). At approximately 05:00 on the same day morning, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mahmoud As’aad Yaseen (30) and Mahmoud Mohammed Khadraj (30) and then arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Shuweikah Suburb in Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Forsan Na’alwah (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:15, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement). The site is stationed near Bissan Park, northeast of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. The airstrike caused material damage to the site, but no casualties were reported. The airstrike further caused fear among civilians, particularly women and children.

At approximately 05:15, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement). The site is near the former Administration Affairs building, north of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The airstrike caused material damage to the site, but no casualties were reported. The airstrike further caused civilians to panic, particularly women and children.

At approximately 06:50, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:20 and continued from time to time until approximately 08:45 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 07:25, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at the Palestinian farmers’ lands adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:10, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at the Palestinian farmers’ lands adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:50, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at the east of Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek) in the vicinity of the Landfill area, northeast of the village in the central Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus and stationed near al-Berkah area in the School neighbourhood in the western side of the village. A number of Palestinian children gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces. The Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 14-year-old child was hit with 2 live bullets to the right thigh and abdomen. He was transferred to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as serious.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Beit Ummer, al-Semia and Deir al-‘Asal villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles moved into al-Haria Valley neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shehdah Mohammed ‘Amr (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in Baten al-Hawa area. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Sofian Zaki ‘Oudah Bahar (42) and ‘Ala’a Mousa Hasan Za’aqiq (25) and then handed them summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah and stationed near the main intersection in the villages. They raided and searched dozens of houses. Meanwhile, the villages’ residents gathered and threw stones at Israeli forces. The Israeli forces randomly fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the civilians and houses. They later withdrew from the village and no arrests or casualties were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Sharhabil Mustafa Hassan Salamah (22).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hadi Mohammed al-Wahsh (18) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Rema village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Jad Fahed al-Barghuthi (40) and ‘Ala’a Husam al-Remawi (19) and then arrested them. At approximately 18:30 on the same time, the Israeli forces released them after interrogation in “Ofer” prison established on lands of Betunia village, southwest of the city.

At approximately 07:40, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers’ lands adjacent to the border fence. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:28, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers’ lands adjacent to the border fence and the Landfill area. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:45, Israeli forces backed by a number of military vehicles moved from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel 50 meters into the east of the Return camp established in eastern Khuza’ah village, southeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled lands and repaired the second security fence along the border fence. During the incursions, the Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of the demonstration spot in the Return Camp established since 30 March 2018. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They patrolled the village streets. The soldiers then arrested Abdul Rahman Mohammed Ma’moun Qatesh (14) and Mohammed Ma’moun Qatesh (13) claiming that they threw stones at them.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Halhoul , Yatta, Bani Na’im, al-Samou’a and Emrich village in Hebron.

Wednesday, 11 April 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Abdul Majid Baryoush (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Yaseen ‘Emad Shabitah (16) and Bassam Abdullah ‘Omran (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including a woman, namely Mo’yad Ibrahim Barakat (25), ‘Ali Mohammed Khalil Zedat (75) and Mona ‘Atiyah Zedat (38).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Lo’ai Hassan Hamad (21) and Ma’arouf Basel al-Hendi (22). At approximately 05:00 on the same day morning, the Israeli forces withdrew from the villages.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers’ lands adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:20, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers’ lands adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 6 military vehicles and bulldozer moved about 50 meters into the east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. They leveled the lands and then redeployed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel at approximately 09:30.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, fired several artillery shells at Palestinian agricultural lands, east of al-Zaitoun and al-Shuja’iyah neighborhoods, east of Gaza City. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their area fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:15, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in al-Ahmer area, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area. As a result, farmers whose lands were near the targeted area were forced to leave fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Settlers:

On Monday evening, 09 April 2018, Israeli authorities informed the family of Mohammed Abdul Karim Marshud (31), from Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, Mohammed succumbed to wounds he sustained after being shot by an Israeli settler near “Mishor Adumim” settlement in al-Khan al-Ahmer area, east of East Jerusalem. At approximately 13:15 on Sunday, 08 April 2018, an Israeli settler opened fire at Marshud near al-Khan al-Ahmer Petrol Station after Marshoud attempted to stab another Israeli settler with a tool he was holding in his hand. As a result, Marshud was hit with several live bullets and then transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in West Jerusalem and his medical condition was critical until his death was announced on the next day morning. The Israeli police spokesperson said in a statement: “According to preliminary investigations near a petrol station in “Mishor Adumim”, a suspect arrived and attempted to stab an Israeli in the area. Meanwhile, another Israeli who was in the area and saw the incident opened fire at the suspect and he was naturalized.” In a later statement by the Israeli police spokesperson said: “at approximately 13:15, the police was called to the “Mishor Adumim” intersection near a petrol station after receiving a call about an attack carried out by a suspect, who was holding a screwdriver and started running after an Israeli and attempted to stab him. Anther settler, who was driving his car on Street No. (1), saw the suspect, so he stopped his car, ran after him and opened fire at him wounding him seriously.” No local eyewitnesses were in the crime scene. Due to the actual facts and the Israeli police statements, the settler, who shot Marshud could have used less lethal force against him to naturalize him and then hand him to the police for interrogation, particularly that he was unarmed.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Continuing the demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They further organized peaceful demonstrations where ten thousands of civilians participated on the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The demonstrations were named as “The Great March of Return and Break the Siege.” The demonstrations were as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, 05 April 2018, dozens of Palestinian protestors gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip as part of the activities of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege established. The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes that continued until the evening resulted in the injury of 2 civilians, including a child.

At approximately 13:30 on Thursday, 05 April 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered to the east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City to participate in the “Great March of Return and Breaking Siege”. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded.

At approximately 16:30 on the same Thursday, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier that is 50 meters away from the eastern side of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at dozens of Palestinian children and young men, who were about 50 to 150 meters into the west of the border fence, participating in the “Great March of Return and Breaking Siege” that was organized on the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded. One of them was hit with a live bullet to the lower limbs and the other was hit with a tear gas canister to the head. They were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital and doctors classified their injury as moderate.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east and north of the demonstration spot, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at a group of demonstrators who set fire to tires in the area, attempted to approach the border fence and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed behind sand barriers 30 meters behind the border fence. Clashes with the Israeli forces continued until approximately 19:00. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, were hit with live bullets to the limbs. They were transferred to Gaza European Hospital. Doctors found that the child was hit with an explosive live bullet to the right leg and they had to amputate it from below the knee.

At approximately 17:00 on the same Thursday, Israeli forces stationed behind sand barriers, east of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at dozens of Palestinian children and young men who participated in the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” that was organized on the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day. As a result, a child was hit with a live bullet to the head.

Early on Friday, 06 April 2018, hundreds of Palestinian civilians, including women, children and entire families started swarming to the sit-in spot in the Return Camp established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis. The Camp is wrapped by the border fence from the eastern and northern side at a distance ranging from 250 to 500 meters. Following the Friday prayer, the number of the participants amounted to thousands of men, elderlies, women and children in the demonstration yards and out of them, raising the Palestinian flags and chanting national slogans. Dozens of them approached the border fence with Israel, set fire to tires and attempted to throw stones at the Israeli forces. A number of the protestors approached the first fence that is located in the Gaza Strip lands around 50-70 meters away from the main border fence.

According to observations by PCHR’s fieldworker, the Israeli forces’ snipers stationed behind sand barriers and hills and in military vehicles around 30-50 meters away from the border fence and sporadically opened fire at the protestors and heavily fired tear gas canisters at the peaceful demonstration. The shooting continued sporadically and deliberately at the protestors until approximately 20:00. As a result, 2 civilians were killed. One of them immediately died while the other, who was a journalist, died after hours of his injury though he was wearing a Blue Vest clearly Marked Press. The killed civilians were identified as:

Osama Khamis Musalam Qudeih (38) from ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, east of Khan Yunis was hit with a live bullet to the head at approximately 14:50, while participating in the demonstrations near the border fence, northeast of the demonstration yard, causing his immediate death. Yasser Abdul Rahman Mustafa Murtaja (30), a photojournalist at ‘Ain Media Production Company from Gaza City was hit with a live bullet to the left side of the abdomen while he was covering the second Friday’s events of the Great March of Return. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 13:45, Murtaja was hit with a live bullet to the left side of the abdomen, causing a rupture in the main artery of the intestines. Murtaja was shot to the weakest point in the vest Marked “Press” he was wearing while he was taking photos of the demonstrators around 150-200 meters away from the border fence, northeast of the demonstration yard. Murtaja was transferred via an ambulance to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. Doctors found that Murtaja suffered severe bleeding in the abdomen and an artery completely cut, so he was admitted to the OR. Murtaja stayed at the hospital receiving the medical treatment until his death was announced at approximately 01:20 on Saturday, 07 April 2018.

Moreover, 143 civilians, including 23 children, 2 women, a journalist and a paramedic, were wounded. Among them, 111 were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 3 civilians were hit with rubber bullets and 29 others were directly hit with tear gas canisters. All the wounded civilians were taken to 2 field hospitals in the camp belonging to the Ministry of Health and Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS). Some of them were then transferred to Nasser, Gaza European and Algerian Hospitals in Gaza. Doctors classified the injury of 9 civilians as serious.

At approximately 08:00 on the same Friday, ten thousands of civilians, including women and children, within entire families participated in the “Great March of Return” established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege. They headed to Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Some of them set fire to tires near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in an attempt to block the vision of Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers and avoid the live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. However, the Israeli forces continued targeting the demonstrators by heavily opening fire and firing tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Husein Mohammed ‘Adnan Madi (14) was killed after being hit with a live bullet to the abdomen (below the heart). Moreover, 151 civilians, including 16 children and 4 women, were wounded. One hundred and thirty seven of them were hit with live bullets and 14 civilians were hit with rubber bullets. The wounded civilians were transferred to al-Shifa and al-Quds Hospitals in Gaza City. Doctors classified the injury of 5 civilians as serious.

At approximately 08:30, hundreds of Palestinians made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. They gathered about 50 to 150 meters into the west of the border fence. They set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind a sand barrier, 100 meters to the east of the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. The clashes continued until the evening. As a result, Majdi Ramadan Mousa Shabat (38) from Beit Hanoun was killed after being hit with a live bullet to the neck. Moreover, 168 civilians, including 20 children, one women, journalist Ibrahim ‘Emad Mohammed al-Za’noun (21) who was hit with a live bullet to the left hand, and 2 paramedics, were wounded. Among those wounded, 139, including 14 children, were hit with live bullets; 28 civilians, including 6 children and a woman, were directly hit with tear gas canisters, and one civilian was hit with a rubber bullet. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances belonging to the PRCS, Medical Services, the Union of Health Work Committees and the Ministry of Health to the Indonesian, al-Awda, Kamal Edwan Hospitals. Doctors classified the injuries of 6 civilians as serious.

At approximately 09:00 on the same Friday, hundreds of Palestinian protestors swarmed to the camps established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege 700 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Following the Friday prayer, the number of participants increased when thousands of civilians arrived at the area by buses, cars, and motorcycles and on foot. A number of them approached the border fence, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes that continued until the evening resulted in the killing of 2 civilians, including a child. Those killed were identified as:

Mohammed Sa’id Mousa al-Haj Saleh (33), was hit with 2 live bullets to the abdomen and chest. ‘Alaa’ Edeen Yahiya Ismail al-Zameli (16) was hit with a live bullet to the neck.

Moreover, 77 protestors, including 7 children, were wounded and doctors classified the injury of 8 of them as serious. Among those wounded were journalists Khalil Ibrahim Abu ‘Aathrah (35), who was hit with a live bullet to the left thigh, and ‘Alaa’ Abdul Fattah Ibrahim al-Namlah (35) who was hit with live bullet shrapnel to the right arm; in addition to paramedics Murad Ismail Husein al-Najjar (35), who was hit with live bullet shrapnel to the legs, and Abdul Razeq Ibrahim Ejme’an Abu ‘Athrah (35) was hit with live bullet shrapnel to the right leg.

At approximately 09:00 on the same Friday, Palestinian protestors started swarming to camps established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, 700 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. At the end of Friday prayer, the number of participants increased as thousands of men, women and children arrived at the area. Hundreds of young men and children approached the border fence. They set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at sand barriers, 30 meters away from the border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protesters and the other participants who gathered about 300 meters away from the western side of the border fence. The clashes continued until approximately 20:00. As a result, 2 demonstrators were killed namely Ibrahim Zeyad Salamah al-‘Aar (20) from al-Nuseirat was hit with a live bullet to the head, and Sedqi Taleb Mohammed Abu ‘Etaiwi (45) from al-Nuseirat was hit with a live bullet to the neck.

Moreover, 35 civilians, including 6 children and a woman, were wounded. Thirty three of them were hit with live bullets and 2 others were hit with rubber bullets. Those wounded were transferred via PRCS ambulances to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Doctors classified the injury of 2 civilians as serious and transferred them to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. At approximately 00:30 on Saturday, 07 April 2018. Medical sources announced the death of one of the 2 wounded namely Hamzah ‘Eid Ramadan Abdul ‘Aal (28) from al-Zawaidah. Hamzah succumbed to his wounds after he was hit with a live bullet to the head.

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 07 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Malakal intersection, east of Gaza City, opened fire at dozens of Palestinian civilians who were participating in the activities of the “Great March of Return”. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, were wounded. They were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to receive medical treatment and doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

At approximately 13:30 on Sunday, 08 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Malakah intersection, east of Gaza City, opened fire at dozens of Palestinian civilians who were participating in the activities of the “Great March of Return”. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, were hit with live bullets. They were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to receive medical treatment and doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

At approximately 16:30 on the same Sunday, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier 50 meters to the east of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at dozens of Palestinian children and young men, who were about 50-150 meters into the west of the border fence participating in the activities of the “Great March of Return” that was organized on the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Two of them were hit with live bullets while the 2 others were hit with live bullet shrapnel. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Sunday, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel to the east and northeast of the demonstration yard, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors, who set fire to tires while some of them attempted to approach the border fence. As a result, 2 civilians, including a 13-year-old girl, were wounded. They were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital, where Doctors found that the girl was hit with shrapnel to the neck and classified her injury as minor. As for the other civilian, he was hit with a live bullet to the right foot and his injury was classified as moderate.

At approximately 12:00 on Monday, 09 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, north and northeast of the demonstration yard, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for 8 hours at a group of protestors who were in the vicinity of the camp as some of them attempted to approach the border fence. As a result, 7 civilians, including a child, were hit with live bullets to the lower limbs. They were transferred to Gaza European Hospital and doctors classified their injuries as minor. The wounded civilians received medical treatment and then left the hospital.

At approximately 16:30 on the same Monday, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier around 50 meters away from the eastern side of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at dozens of Palestinian children and young men who were about 50-150 meters into the west of the border fence participating in the activities of the “Great March of Return” that was organized on the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day. As a result, a 28-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the right leg.

At approximately 17:15 on the same Monday, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, randomly fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at a group of journalists and 2 PRCS ambulances that were in the vicinity of Jakar Street, which is around 300 meters away from the border fence. The journalists were organizing a sit-in protesting the killing of their colleague Yasser Murtaja by the Israeli forces on 06 April 2018, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis. As a result, Emad Salah Taleb al-Boheisi (34), an ambulance officer from Deir al-Balah, was hit with a live bullet to the right leg. According to PCHR’s investigation, Emad and his colleague were in the ambulance as usual to transfer those in the daily clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinian young men within the “Great March of Return” activities. The firing occurred when twenty young men were near the security fence and a number of journalists were organizing the sit-in protesting the killing of their colleague. At approximately 17:15, the Israeli soldiers randomly fired tear gas canisters, so everyone fled away from the area. Emad and his colleague drove to the north, leaving behind the litter they use to carry those wounded. The driver stopped and came back to bring the litter. When he returned and opened the ambulance door, the Israeli soldiers randomly opened fire at the journalists and the ambulance. As a result, ‘Emad was hit with a live bullet to the right leg. Emad’s colleague immediately took him out of the car and put him on the litter to offer him first aid along with their colleagues, who then took him to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Emad. He was then transferred to al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City where he underwent a surgery.

At approximately 14:00 on Tuesday, 10 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence with Israel into the east and northeast of the camp, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for 5 hours at a group of protestors, who were in the vicinity of the demonstration camp as some of them attempted to approach the security fence. As a result, a civilian was hit with a live bullet to the neck and then transferred to Gaza European Hospital, where doctors classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 17:30 on the same Tuesday, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier about 50 meters away from the east of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at dozens of Palestinian children and young men, who were about 50 to 150 meters away from the western side of the border fence participating in the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” on the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day. As a result, a 28-year-old civilian from Jabalia was hit with a live bullet to the left leg.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 11 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired 3 smoke grenades at the Return camp established in Malakah area, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, a 61-year-old civilian was hit with shrapnel to the back.

At approximately 10:40 on the same Wednesday, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, north of the landfill area, north of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at a group of Palestinian young men who approached the border fence. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian from Beit Hanoun was hit with a live bullet to the thighs. He was transferred to the Indonesian Hospital, where doctors classified his injury as moderate.

Three Civilians Succumbed to their Wounds:

Three Palestinian civilians succumbed to wounds they sustained earlier on the first Friday on the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” that was organized on the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day coinciding 30 March 2018.

At approximately 11:30 on Thursday, 05 April 2018, medical sources at the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis announced the death of Shadi Hamdan ‘Ali al-Kashef (34), from al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, succumbing to previous wounds he sustained. Shadi, who is a deaf-mute, was hit with a live bullet to the head on Friday, 30 March 2018, during his participation in the “Great March of Return and Breaking Siege” in al-Shawkah village near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

At approximately 06:30 on Friday, 06 April 2018, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City announced the death of Tha’er Mohammed Abdul Ra’ouf Rab’aah (30) from Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, succumbing to previous wounds he sustained. Tha’er was hit with a live bullet to the thighs on Friday, 30 March 2018, during his participation in the “Great March of Return and Breaking Siege”, east of Abu Safia Hil, east of Jabalia. As a result, the artery in the right thigh was cut, causing Tha’er a severe bleeding, and was taken to the Indonesian Hospital. Due to his serious injury, Tha’er was referred to to al-Shifa Hospital where he stayed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until his death was announced.

At approximately 03:30 on Monday, 09 April 2018, medical sources at the Gaza European Hospital announced the death of Marwan ‘Awad Hamad Qdaih (45) from Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis, succumbing to his previous wounds. According to PCHR’s investigations, Marwan was hit with 2 live bullets to the legs at approximately 14:30 on Friday, 30 March 2018, when Israeli forces targeted the protestors in the vicinity of the demonstration yard in Khuza’ah village. He was transferred to the Gaza European Hospital and doctors classified his injury as serious. The explosive live bullets caused a cut in the veins and arteries, severe laceration and fracture in the legs’ bones in addition to severe bleeding. Thus, Tha’er was admitted the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and left it later. After 5 days, a vein exploded in the wounded, part causing new bleeding, so Tha’er was again admitted to the ICU and received 60 blood units and the the wounded part were infected. Tha’er’s health condition deteriorated until he succumbed to his wounds. It should be noted that Tha’er was married with 7 children.

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on 06 April 2018, dozens of Palestinian children and young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 5 civilians, including 2 children, were hit with rubber bullets to the lower limbs. The wounded civilians were transferred via a PRCS ambulance to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

At approximately 17:45 on Saturday, 07 April 2018, a group of Palestinian civilians moved from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah into the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years. The protestors threw stones at Israeli forces stationed at the entrance. The soldiers fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 17-year-old child was hit with a rubber bullet to the right foot.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Note: Due to technical reasons, we could not obtain the official statistics from the department responsible for issuing the statistics.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(04-10 April 2018)

Category 04 April 05 April 06 April 07 April 08 April 09 April 10 April Patients 31 25 – – 74 39 59 Companions 28 22 – – 62 31 56 Personal needs 2 1 – – 31 35 21 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 50 – Arabs fromIsrael 5 – – – 37 7 7 Diplomats – – – – – – – International journalists – – – – 13 1 – International workers 38 – – – 45 18 9 TravelersAbroad – – – – 1 1 98 Business people 1 3 – – 384 268 211 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 3 – – – – 1 3 VIPs – – – – 1 – 3 Ambulances to Israel 3 4 – – 3 5 5 Patients’ Companions 3 4 – – 2 5 5

Note:

On Wednesday, 04 April 2018, Israeli forces allowed 7 persons; on Sunday, 08 April 2018, one person, and on Monday, 09 April 2018, 3 persons to return to the West Bank.

On Wednesday, 04 April 2018, Israeli forces allowed 20 Christians; on Sunday, 08 April 2018, 5 Christians; on Monday, 09 April 2018, 25 Christians; and on Tuesday, 10 April 2018, 8 Christians to travel to the West Bank.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces allowed 6 persons; on Sunday, 08 April 2018, 8 persons; and on Monday, 09 April 2018, 4 persons working at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

During the reporting period, the movement at Erez Crossing was not active due to the Jewish Holidays, in which the crossing working hours were as follows:

On Wednesday, 04 April 2018, only Christian people and humanitarian cases are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip from 07:30 to 13:00. Menawhile, Palestinian civilians were allowed to enter the Gaza Strip until 17:00 for and until 13:00 for the Israeli and foreign travelers. Regarding, The vehicles crossing worked from 08:00 to 13:00 (entry and exit)

On Thursday, 05 April 2018, only humanitarian cases were allowed to exit the Gaza Strip from 07:30 to 13:00 while Palestinian civilians were allowed to return to the Gaza Strip until 15:00. The vehicle crossing was closed except for the emergency cases (ambulances).

On Friday, 06 April 2018, the crossing was closed, except for the emergency cases.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (18) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 05 April 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the entrance to Ethna village, on Abu Risha Road, and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Friday, 06 April 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrance to Samou’a village.

On Saturday, 07 April 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Hebron and at the southern entrance to Halhoul village.

On Sunday, 08 April 2018, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Beit Ummer and al-Hadeb villages and at the northern entrance to Yatta village.

On Monday, 10 April 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Bami Na’iem and Ethna villages.

On Tuesday, 10 April 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrances to Beit Ummer and Beit Marsam villages.

On Wednesday, 11 April 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Raboud and Beit Ummer villages.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (10) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 05 April 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to Jeet village, northeast of the city. They also closed the main street between Nablus and Qalqiliyia and obstructed Palestinian civilians’ movement ( from “Kedumim” settlement to “Karnei Shamron” settlement) in order to protect Israeli settlers.

On Friday, 06 April 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, at the entrance to Kafur Qaddoum village, and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

On Saturday, 07 April 2018, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, at the entrance to ‘Azoun village (was established 2 times), at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, and at the entrance to Jayyous village, northeast of the city.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 16:50 on Thursday, 05 April 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Shofah village, southeast of Tulkarm.

Salfit:

At approximately 16:00 on Monday, 02 April 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 19:00 on Sunday, 08 April 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Jenin- Haifa Street adjacent to Yamoun village square, west of Jenin. The Israeli forces stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. They then arrested Mohamed ‘Emad al-Rifa’I (37), from Zaboubah village, west of Jenin.

At approximately 07:00 on Monday, 09 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed at al-Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, arrested the former prisoner Ahmed Ibrahim al-Heramiy (20) while passing through the checkpoint.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, 05 April 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ameer Mahmoud Karkash (19) and then arrested him. It should be noted that a day before arresting Ameer, he had a car accident and sustained wounds to the head.

At approximately 18:30 on Saturday, 07 April 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 3 civilians, including 2 children. The arrested persons were then taken to al-Maskobiyia Police Station in West Jerusalem. The arrested persons were identified as Muneer Mohamed Dari (15), Fahd Ayman al-Qaysi (17), and Majd Hatem Shalaldah (18).

At approximately 02:00 on Sunday, 08 April 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 4 civilians, including 2 children. The arrested persons were identified as Ahmed ‘Amer Mahmoud (16), Saleh Na’iem Muhasin (21), Mohamed Ayman ‘Obaid (22), Ameer Khaldoun Mostafa (20).

At approximately 01:30 on Monday, 09 April 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Mukaber Mount neighborhood, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Abdullah ‘Ajaj (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Yazan Hameed al-Selwadi (24) and Jehad Mousa al-Selwadi (20).

At approximately 04:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abed al-Rahman Mohsin (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 00:30 on Tuesday, 10 April 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiayia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Adam Shafiq ‘Obaid, ‘Ali Sufian ‘Obaid, Ahmed ‘Esam Darwish, and Ameen Hamed. All of the arrested persons were then taken to al-Maskobiyia investigation center in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces move into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rushdi Yaser al-Khatib (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Sur Baher village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 3 civilians, including 2 siblings, after attacking them with electric shocks. The arrested persons were then taken to al-Maskobiyia investigation center in West Jerusalem and identified as ‘Amirah (23) and his brother Ahmed Mahmoud ‘Amirah (21), and ‘Obida Ibrahim ‘Amirah (30).

At approximately 01:30 on Wednesday, 11 April 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Shehab Ahmed Qnaibi (17) and Yehia Yaser ‘Abed al-Kamel (16). For more than a month, al-‘Issawiya village witnessed daily arrest campaigns in the early morning, where many children, young men, and women were arrested. In March, the Israeli authorities arrested 61 persons, including 4 women and 24 children, from the village.

Seizing Palestinian Civilian Property in Favor of Settlement Associations

On Monday, 09 April 2018, Elad Settlement Association seized 3 houses belonging to al-Rweidi Family in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, in twisted ways. Eyewitnesses said that dozens of Israeli soldiers accompanied with workers raided the abovementioned houses, expelled the residents, and vacated the houses’ contents. The family confirmed that they did not receive any eviction order from the Israeli Courts and they have been attempting to prove their ownership of the houses for 2 years. The abovementioned houses belong to:

Khaled Rweidi and their siblings and the house was rented by ‘Atah Rweidi.

Heirs of late ‘Atallah Suliman Rweidi.

Faisal Rweidi sheltering 13 members.

Mahmoud ‘Atallah Rweidi said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces imposed a complete closure in the area of al-‘Ain Street and then closed all streets leading to the above mentioned houses. They then raided the houses and forcibly expelled the residents after confiscating their cell phones. The Israeli workers vacated all the houses’ contents and changed the houses locks. After that, verbal quarrels erupted between the residents and Israeli soldiers, who pushed and beat the residents to force them to leave their houses. Mahmoud said that Elad Settlement Association has attempted for 3 years to seize the houses, claiming that his brother Rezeq sold the houses to the association before he was killed by unknown persons. Since then, the family submitted papers to prove that Rezeq did not own the houses and he was only living in his father’s house, which is the inheritance of seven brothers, and he has no right to sell these houses. Mahmoud added that in another plan to take over the houses, the association alleged that Rezeiq was indebted to it and when he declared his bankruptcy, the association agreed with the appraiser appointed by the District Court in the bankruptcy file to waive all houses to the association.

Mahmoud also said that the family challenged to the agreement between the association and the appraiser, clarifying that the houses’ ownership belong to many persons not only to Reziq. He said that “though the case is pending in the court, we were surprised with the house raids and evacuation” The appraiser claimed that the District Court ordered the family 2 weeks ago to pay NIS 100,000 to the court in order to stop vacating the houses. He clarified that his lawyer did not tell them about the court’s demands and they were surprised with the house raids and evacuation. He also said that if the lawyer told us the court’s demands, we would do our best to raise the money to preserve our houses, but unfortunately the houses are under the Israeli settlers control and we were expelled from them. He stated that the family’s lawyer headed to the Supreme Court to submit an urgent appeal and ask the court to stop vacating the houses. The Supreme Court issued a decision to stop the vacating, but the Israeli officers claimed that the vacating ended before the decision was issued. Thus, the houses will remain empty and cannot be accessed by the owners until the final decision of the Supreme Court.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 22:00 on Monday, 10 April 2018, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and accompanied with 3 vehicles of the Israeli Civil Administration and a mounted-crane truck moved into Kherbit Zanoutah, southwest of al-Dahiryia village, south of Hebron. The Israeli forces deployed between houses and prevent the residents’ movement. After that, Israeli workers, who accompanied the Israeli forces, dismantled and confiscated the contents of Somoud and Tahadi School established by the residents in cooperation with ACF. The school was built on an area of 120 square meters and built of tin plates. Around 33 students were learning in the school since it was opened on 25 March 2018. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed the school a notice to stop the construction works and a list of the confiscated items before leaving. It should be noted that Kherbit Zanoutah is located near “Shim’a” settlement and Bypass Road (60) that connects the Israeli settlements established on the southern lands of Hebron and the northern West Bank.

Kherbit Zanoutah is an agricultural community, whose population increases in spring and decreases in summer. It is inhabited by 26 families, including 180 people. Its residents work in breeding livestock and planting their lands. In the past years, the Israeli forces threatened the residents of Kherbit Zanoutah to deport them. Many hearings were held in the Israeli courts calling the Israeli government to deport those residents and find another place for them. Kherbit Zanoutah has been exposed to a fierce campaign by the Israeli authorities, in which the Israeli forces demolished wells and notified many barracks, which shelter thousands of livestock, to demolish them. The residents may resort to leaving these barracks if they were displaced.

At approximately 06:30 on Tuesday, 10 April 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished an under-construction residential house in al-Qastal al-Jabaliyia area in Jebiyia village, northwest of Ramallah, under the pretext of non-licensing. The house belongs to Ghazi Mohamed ‘Ali Hejazi (58), from Kafur ‘Aqoub village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The house’s owner said that the Israeli forces accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration crews moved into the village, surrounded his house, and then demolished it without a prior warning. He added that at approximately 06:30, he received a phone call from his friend Saber Shalash, who informed him that the Israeli forces raided his house and demolished it. Ghazi said that at approximately 07:30, he arrived at his house and found it completely demolished. He clarified that his 250-square-meter house was built on 10 January 2018 and he attempted to get a license from the Israeli authorities, but in vain. It should be noted that house was supposed to shelter 8 persons.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

