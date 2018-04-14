Russia Says Syrian Forces Intercepted 71 Of 103 Launched Missiles, Announces Possible S-300 Systems Deliveries To Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The US, the UK and France launched 103 missiles on Syria last night, 71 of them were shot down by Syrian forces, Head of the Russian General Staff Main Operations Department Sergey Rudskoy announced during a short press briefing on April 14.

“Syria’s means of air defense: S-125, S-200 air defense systems, [as well as] Buk and Kvadrat units were used in the repelling the missile strike,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Rudskoy added that no missiles had entered into the zone of responsibility of the Russian Air Defense Forces and Russian air defense system had not responded to the attack.

He described the US strikes on Syria as a response to the recent achievements of the Syrian Arab Army in restoring Syrian territorial integrity and combating the terrorism.

As a resulf of the event, Russia will consider S-300 air defense systems deliveries to Syria and “other countries.”

The Russian Defense Ministry’s press briefing:

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis described the 2018 strikes on Syria as “harder” than those in 2017.

“Right now this is a one time shot and I believe it sent a very strong message,” Mattis said during a press briefing in the Pentagon. He added that the US may consider further attacks against the government of Bashar Assad “should he decide to use more chemical weapons in the future.”

SF recalls that on April 12 the Defense Secretary officially said that there had been no evidence confirming that the Assad government was behind the April 7 Douma incident.

Since then, no inveistigation has been conducted by the US and OPCW inspectors have not visited Douma.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Assad, Iran, Russia, SAA, Syria, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |