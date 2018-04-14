Illegal strike on Damascus comes just as Syria got the chance for a peaceful future

“First, the Syrian people was subjected to Arab Spring, then Islamic State [IS, formerly ISIS, ISIL], now to ‘smart’ American missiles. A strike was carried out on the capital of a sovereign state, which for many years has been trying to survive under the threat of terror,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said
She blamed “all those who claim moral leadership in this world, who declare their exceptionalism” for the attack, noting that “you should be really exceptional” to attack Syria at a time “when it was given a chance for a peaceful future.”
Zakharova also accused the American and other mainstream media of inciting the attack, noting that the White House’s decision to launch a strike was based on media reports, photo and video shared on the Internet and spread online.
“15 years ago, the White House used a vial and its Secretary of State. Now Washington has used the media instead of the vial,” she said, referring to the 2003 US invasion in Iraq and then-Secretary of State Colin Powell’s “anthrax vial” demonstration to illustrate the allegations that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. None were ultimately found in Iraq.
The US, the UK and France launched a coordinated attack on Syria on Friday against what they claim are research, military and storage facilities involved in the production of chemical weapons.
In its assessment of the attack, the White House said that the decision to use force in Syria was based “on descriptions of the attack in multiple media sources,” as well as videos and images, including those showing “two assessed barrel bombs from the attack.”
The White House argued that “a significant body of information” suggests that the Syrian government used chlorine in an alleged attack on Syria’s Douma, which was then a rebel-held town, on April 7. The additional information, it added, indicated that sarin might have been used as well.
Hours before the attack, the US State Department said that it had “a very high level of confidence” that Damascus was behind the incident.
This was most likely a teaser… they will not stop at this… they are hungry for war… they could not even wait for the OPCW officials to carry out their investigation… the story of Pre-emptive measure as with Iraq 15 years ago is being repeated… essentially no difference between what Mattis had to say now compared to what Cheney had to say at that time… little by little the nexus of evil is making a move toward the implementation of the Yinon Plan… we must not forget one of the core reasons for staging WW1 & WW2 was the establishment of a Zionist state and splitting up of the Middle East into smaller states that would be ruled by the Muslim operatives of the Zionist Deep State… and in due course of time we will most probably see the Jewish Zionist State of Israel and the Muslim Zionist Kingdom of Saudi Arabia join hands in the establishment of Greater Israel… thus far Syria happens to stand in their way and so does Putin… one of the least expected ‘unintended consequences’ for the war-mongers in Washington, London and Paris… Let us just hope Russia’s alliance is more than just pragmatic… someone needs to hold up the standards of common morality and ethics known to earlier generations of mankind…