International Law no longer means anything, Syria under US, UK, France military attack

Multiple places in Syria have come under attack by US, British and French military forces after President Donald Trump ordered a military strike against the war-torn country.

According to reports, explosions have been heard within Syria’s Damascus region as US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he was ordering to “launch precision strikes on Syria.”

Syrian State TV reported that air strikes are targeting Damascus and surrounding areas. Syrian military are responding to the air strikes with anti-aircraft weapons.

US officials told reporters that the strike involved Tomahawk cruise missiles, other types of bombs were used in the attack, with UK’s Defense Ministry saying that four RAF tornado jets also took part in the strike.

Meanwhile, Syrian state television reported that “Syrian air defense blocks American, British, French aggression on Syria.” It added that 13 missiles were shot down.

The head of the Pentagon said the full operation was completed in less than 60 minutes.

Three main chemical weapons-related sites were targeted, as well as one command center, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Continued air strikes will not take place, unless Assad uses chemical weapons again, Mattis told reporters.

These targets were decided on with the goal of minimizing impact on Russian forces and civilians, according to JCS.

The deconfliction line with Russia was “active” this week, Dunford noted. US Central Command followed normal protocols when communicating across the deconfliction channel with Russia for clearing the airspace, JCS said.

“This wave of strikes is over,” Dunford emphasized. When asked how many missiles were intercepted, Dunford said simply, “I don’t know,” before stating that US Central Command would have more details over the weekend.

The United States does not know about any Russian defense systems engaged in airstrikes on Syria, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford told reports.

“I am not aware of any Russian activity,” Dunford said