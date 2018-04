Posted on by samivesusu

April 12, 2018 / Gilad Atzmon

The onslaught against Jeremy Corbyn is a window into the Zionist occupation of the political discourse in this kingdom. Since British MSM ignores these Jews. I’ll try to help their voice be heard.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, anti-semitism, British Jews, Gilad Atzmon, Jeremy Corbyn, Jewish Lies, Labour Party, victimhood |