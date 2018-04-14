Sayyed Nasrallah Vows US Defeat in the Region: Troubled Trump Turned US Army into a Group of Mercenaries

13-04-2018 | 22:16



In his second appearance within less than a week, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addressed the people of Beirut during the second electoral festival Hezbollah is organizing before the day of elections, entitled this time “Loyalty to the Promise”.



As the ceremony fell on the anniversary of the Lebanese civil war, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that all the schemes to drag the country into a civil war will fail, urging awareness among the Lebanese components not to fall in such a trap.



Equally, the resistance leader’s speech focused on US President Donald Trump’s troubled personality, stressing that all the contradicting decisions he is making on regional and international levels won’t lead but to the US defeat. Sayyed Nasrallah, though, said that as long as Trump is in power, people have the right to be worried.



American Threats to Syria



Sayyed Nasrallah mocked all of the American threats against Syria at a time the United States as a country is suffering from the presence of a troubled and intense president that is keeping it strategically confused when dealing with its own issues.

Sayyed Nasrallah further vowed the US defeat had it decided a war against the Arab people, stressing that the US troops will exit any war humiliated.



Elsewhere, Hezbollah’s Secretary General stressed that the Zionists made a big mistake targeting Syria’s T-4 airbase, hence starting a direct confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, noting that 4 Iranians were martyred during the attack.



Elections in Beirut District



The resistance leader explained that there are in Beirut many components that need to be represented within the Parliament, in which their MPs express their expectations there. “The proportional law allows wide spectrum of people to be represented in the Parliament, and the political forces must recognize this,” he added.



Unlike what the Future Movement is claiming, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the Beirut Unity list doesn’t seek to confiscate Beirut’s decision, adding that it is rather aimed at representing certain classes that has the right to be represented: “Beirut is the capital of Lebanon, it represents all the Lebanese and none of the parties can limit its representation with its own color,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.



Considering that saving Beirut’s identity is one of the suggested plans, Sayyed Nasrallah challenged all those speaking up against the resistance’s list asking about their Arabism with their language, dignity, silence towards the transformation of al-Quds into a Zionist capital, waging wars against Yemen, destroying Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, and paying money to the US economy while people in the Arab world are jobless, starving and illiterate.



Sayyed Nasrallah then pointed out to Beirut city’s position within the Arab nation, expelling “Israel” under fire without any gains or any recognition.



The Civil War Plotted for Lebanon



On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah warned of the repeated plots being made to drag the country into a new civil war: “The Lebanese civil war was painful, destructive and has left wounds in the Lebanese body that still exist till now; this urges us to adhere to civil peace and national partnership.”



“The Lebanese mustn’t listen to any scheme that wants to drag Lebanon to a civil war, and this what was being planned by Saudi Arabia, that included kidnapping our PM,” Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out.



“We don’t want a civil war in Lebanon, we rather need a civil peace and to isolate our country from the wars in the region.”



Additionally, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that those who came with the terrorist groups in Lebanon, which carried out all terrorist blasts, aimed to drag Lebanon to a civil war between the Lebanese people, and a war with the Palestinians.



“Israel” vs Iran



Mentioning the “Israeli” attack against the T-4 airbase in Syria and the martyrdom of several Iranians there, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the incident was clearly intended to target the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, noting that it is up to the Iranian officials to decide a response to this issue.



“The Zionists must know that they have committed a historical mistake and engaged themselves into a direct confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.



US to be defeated in front of the region’s peoples



Further elaborating on the American claims regarding the use of chemical weapons in Syria, in addition to Trump’s threats to strike Syria, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that “Donald Trump created upon the chemical use play and took to Twitter without discussing the issue with his intelligence or pentagon, appointing himself an interrogator.”



“As long as Trump is leading the US, countries and peoples have the right to be worried,” his eminence continued, saying that “there is a president whom we don’t understand, we don’t know how does he think, and he is intense that he can make a decision while he angry without referring to his administration,” His Eminence added.



“Every option is possible with the current US administration and president. Usually when the American threatens, he expects that people are afraid of him and that Syria, Iran and the axis of resistance are afraid, but let the American and the entire world learn that such Hollywoodish Trumpetic threats don’t fear neither Iran nor Syria nor the axis of resistance,” Sayyed Nasrallah warned.



“Trump threatens, thinks of aggression against a victorious axis in front of the defeated US in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. However, they come up with many defeats and we go with many victories, and the US administration must learn that a war in the region won’t be with the armies and will rather be with the peoples, and that the real result of the US confronting peoples is defeat and the US forces’ expulsion humiliated,” Sayyed Nasrallah concluded.