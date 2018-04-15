Washington and the least bitter choices واشنطن وأقلّ الخيارات مرارة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

There are many analyses about the dangerous strategy after the announcement of the US President Donald Trump of the withdrawal from Syria, most of which are related to a theory based on the American intentions to abolish the nuclear understanding with Iran, a military strike against it and linking the withdrawal from Syria with making the US troops in Iraq and Syria out of Iran and its allies’ targeting. Some people say that this linking stems from Russia’s choice between being away from Iran and gaining Syria or being under the threat of turning Syria into a swamp for exhausting Russia, while others consider that announcement valueless and mere an electoral attempt before voters that have not achieved the promises of interest in the internal affairs as promised by Trump’s electoral campaigns, therefore the talk about withdrawal was to appease them with the promise to return to the American interior.

Trump’s decision to freeze the funds allocated to the Syrian file which its value is two hundred million dollars and the wish of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman from the US President to reconsider the decision of the close withdrawal from Syria, mean that the announcement has been taken seriously, otherwise its non-seriousness makes it a stupid psychological warfare waged by Trump against his allies. While those who advocate the interpretation of linking the US decision with escalating options ignore that the revenge reactions in any confrontation with Iran are the American interests and troops in the Gulf, while those who advocate the analysis based on threatening Russia with exhausting it in Syria through the withdrawal, ignore that the past four years were the title of this war, from the birth of ISIS to the resolving of Ghouta, where the Russian response to the American option was in the field and then it reached to the threat of responding to the war of missile with one alike, but what are the tools of attrition if they are not ISIS, Al Nusra, the Army of Islam, and Corps of Rahamn? And where are they now?

The American decision is serious; it is the announcement of the end of the mission in Syria. The mission which its duration was determined, it is more important than fighting ISIS or the validity of the settlement in Syria, it is the fate of the domination on Ghouta by Washington’ allies ran by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, and Israel. Ghouta is that area which was difficult to be liberated by Syrian army during the past years and which includes half a million citizens and fifty thousand militants and which is equipped with a network tunnels against the threat of ground and air bombardment that most of its victims were from the civilians. Thus it is easy to turn it into pressing diplomatic and media campaigns, and maybe supported by a fabricated chemical strike to pave the way for military strikes that stop any military campaign. The bet was on the steadfastness of Ghouta for months against any military campaign, as the steadfastness of Jobbar alone for years. Keeping Ghouta under the protection means the continuity of the hope of invading Damascus one day and disrupting the movement in it every day, and the continuity of the hope of diving Syria by linking Ghouta with Tanf base leaving the uninhabited badia between them, and dividing it into two parts, northern that includes Homs, the coast, Hama, and Aleppo, and southern one includes Damascus, Daraa, Quneira, and Sweida. Across the Badia the besieged Ghouta besieges Damascus with Ghouta, eastern Qalamoun, Tanf, and Daraa, and with the western Qalamoun, Quneitra, and Daraa. But after resolving of Ghouta, the last castle fell along with the last hope.

The Americans read the meaning of the operation which targeted them in eastern Syria and led to the killing of two soldiers by an explosive device. They know that after Ghouta the restoration of the rest of the Syrian geography will be according to a Syrian calendar. Even if this operation was executed by a party that is not related to the Syrian state project, its similar will be present within a resistance that was established in the eastern of Syria, which Washington experienced its similarities in Lebanon and Iraq, so it does not need to wait the humiliated withdrawal to know how to behave, since the mission was accomplished and the project fell.

Is not surprising that Bin Salman talked in one statement about the wish of postponing the decision of the US withdrawal and the recognition of the staying of the Syrian President? The scene has become clear; it is the withdrawal because the mission of overthrowing the Syrian President failed.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– يفترض البعض أن روسيا وسورية وإيران والمقاومة في وضع صعب، لأن الرئيس الأميركي وبعض حلفائه يتحدّثون عن ضربة عسكرية لسورية. وهذا ليس إلا ظاهر الأمور، ففي العمق يعرف الجميع أن القضية ليست قضية سلاح كيميائي، ولو كانت كذلك فالتصريحات الروسية والسورية تحدثت للمرة الأولى، بكلام قاطع، أن لا وجود لأثر استخدام سلاح كيميائي، وتعالوا لتحقيق فوري، والمنطقة المعنية بحوزتنا وجاهزون لتأمين وصول المحققين وضمان مهمتهم. وهذا لم يكن في أي مرة سابقة حيث المنطقة المعنية كانت بحوزة المسلحين، وروسيا وسورية تشكّان بوجود استخدام مفبرك لسلاح كيميائي. اليوم كل شيء مختلف، كلام قاطع بنفي وجود أثر للكيميائي وتحدٍّ بقبول التحقيق، ومَن قضيتُه الكيميائي يلاقي هذا التحدّي فوراً، ويقول تعالوا لنتفق فسنذهب للتحقيق، وإن ثبت العكس فسنتصرف، لكن بقرار من مجلس الأمن!

– كذلك القضية ليست قضية حياة المدنيين بالنسبة لواشنطن ومَن يسير خلفها. وقد شهدنا قبل أيام في مشهد لا يتضمن أي التباسات كقضية الكيميائي في دوما. واشنطن تستخدم الفيتو لمنع أي تحقيق في مقتل مدنيين عزّل على الهواء ببث مباشر يقتلون في غزة، والقاتل يحتفل ويَعِدُه وزير حرب العدو بالأوسمة. والمنع ليس لإدانة القتل بل لمجرد التحقيق، كذلك القضية ليست في السياسة سعياً لتعديل موازين القوى، فمَن يريد ذلك كان الأفضل له أن يتّخذ القرار الأممي بوقف النار قبل شهرين غطاءً للدخول عسكرياً تحت شعار فرض وقف النار بالقوة، وعندها للتدخّل معنى، لأن الحفاظ على الغوطة كقلعة تمنح الأمل بالانقضاض على دمشق في ظرف مناسب، وبالوصل مع قاعدة التنف في ظرف آخر، وحدهما يحفظان الأمل بالرهان على تغيير أو تقسيم في سورية. وما بعد تحرير الغوطة لا تدخل عسكري يحيي المشاريع التي دفنت هناك بين عين ترما وجوبر ودوما.

– الواضح أن واشنطن اختارت توقيت لعبة الكيميائي لهدف يقع تحت سقف عدم التورّط في حرب مفتوحة ومواجهة شاملة مع روسيا وإيران، وإلا لفعلت ذلك قبل تحرير الغوطة، والواضح أنها تلقّت بألم كبير رسالة التحرير، وخسارة المعقل الأهم والأخير في اللعبة السورية، قبل تحوّل المعارك المتبقية معارك حدودية جنوباً وشمالاً، ستكون واشنطن معنية بها جيمعها، بدورها من جهة، وبمستقبل أمن «إسرائيل» من جهة أخرى. والواضح أن أي عمل عسكري تفكر فيه واشنطن وتدرس شروطه هو الحد الأقصى الممكن للقول نحن هنا ولن نخرج خاسرين ومن دون ثمن، لكن تحت سقف عدم التورّط بحرب شاملة أو ردود تستدرج فرص التورط في مثل هذه الحرب.

– التفاوض على صفيح ساخن، هو عنوان ما بعد نصر الغوطة. والقوى التي تورّطت في الحرب على سورية تخسر آخر بقايا رهاناتها وتعجز عن التأقلم مع الوضع الجديد. الخيارات كلها مرّة، القبول بالتحقيق وفقاً للعرض الروسي السوري يحمل مخاطرة إعلان عدم وجود استخدام لسلاح كيميائي، والذهاب لضربة عسكرية بوظيفة إثبات الوجود لن تحدث فرقاً ولن تمرّ دون التصدّي لها، والتوسّع في عمل عسكري يترك أثراً سيستدرج مثله عملاً عسكرياً يترك أثراً، والقواعد الأميركية في سورية ستدفع ثمناً باهظاً، ويصير التورط سريعاً في تصعيد يفتح باب المواجهة. فهل يحتاج الأميركي لنصف مواجهة على حافة الهاوية لفتح باب التفاوض؟

