IN PHOTO: RUSSIA’S MIG-31 JET ARMED WITH KINZHAL (DAGGER) HYPERSONIC NUCLEAR MISSILE

Posted on April 15, 2018 by martyrashrakat

South Front

In Photo: Russia's MiG-31 Jet Armed With Kinzhal (Dagger) Hypersonic Nuclear Missile

Photo by Alexandr Uhakov (vk.com/chkala_crew)

This Russia’s MiG-31 interceptor fighter armed with a Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic nuclear missile will reportedly particiapte in a military parade on May 9 [Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War].

It is known that Kinzhal’s top speed is in the neighborhood of Mach 10, or over 12,000 km/h, its combat range is about 2000 km, while flight trajectory carries it to altitudes of 50-80km above the Earth’s surface.

At the moment Kinzhal’s carrier is the MiG-31 all-weather interceptor fighter, in the future that role could also be undertaken by the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.

Aerodynamic control surfaces allow the missile to maneuver throughout its trajectory and thus evade air- and missile-defense zones. It is the ability to maneuver at hypersonic speeds that gives the missile its invulnerability which increases its likelihood of striking the target.

In order to intercept the Kinzhal, the Patriot PAC-3 anti-missile would have to reach the speed of Mach 15, and at the moment there is no such missile in US arsenal. The best the PAC-3 can do is Mach 4.5. Kinzhal can strike not only stationary but also mobile targets, such as warships.

Most information about this missile is currently classified, though it is known it could carry conventional or nuclear payloads.

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Russia, USA, War on Syria |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: