The World According to David Collier

By Gilad Atzmon

Yesterday I had a twitter exchange with David Collier, the ardent Zionist activist who ‘reported’ to the British media about the ‘secret’ (actually, simply private) pro-Palestinian FaceBook groups that included Jeremy Corbyn along with such ‘unsavoury characters’ as Paul Eisen, yours truly and others.

I have communicated with Collier in the past. I believe in open channels despite the abuse Collier and his ilk like to subject me to.

I asked Collier to explain to me the recent findings by the Kantor Institute. Apparently “anti-Semitic violent incidents have dropped worldwide by 9% in the last year and by almost 50% compared to the 2006-14 average.” Yet the report found that Jews are somehow more fearful than ever. I was curious about these findings. In my article on the Kantor report I asked whether women would feel more or less vulnerable if we learned that rape incidents dropped by 10%. Would Blacks react negatively to a study revealing that anti-black violence dropped by 10%? And what about Muslims, wouldn’t they welcome a drop of 50% in Islamophobic violence?

I presented the same questions to Collier. Why are Jews different, I wondered, why aren’t they cheered up by the reduction in violence against them? It took a while and a bit of zigzagging for Collier to address the question. But eventually Collier was kind enough to lead me through the corridors of Jewish trauma.

According to Collier the relationship between Jews and Goyim resembles domestic violence. “The violent husband is either beating his wife or she is delusional because today, his anger hasn’t made him raise his fists.”