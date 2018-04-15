U.S., U.K., FRANCE CONDUCT MASSIVE MISSILE STRIKE ON SYRIA: DETAILS

On April 14, the US, the UK and France launched a joint massive strike on Syria justifying their actions with the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma on April 7.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Syrian Air Defense Forces shot down 71 of 103 missiles launched by the US-led bloc.
- Four missiles were launched at the area of the Damascus International Airport. All missiles were intercepted.
- 12 missiles were launched at the Al-Dumayr Military Airport. All missiles were intercepted.
- 18 missiles were launched at the Baly Military Airport. All missiles were intercepted.
- 12 missiles were launched at the Shayarat Military Airport. All missiles were intercepted.
- 9 missiles were launched at the Mezzeh Military Airport. Five missiles were intercepted.
- 16 missiles were launched at the Homs Military Airport. 13 missiles were intercepted.
- 30 missiles were launched at targets in the areas of Barzah and Jaramani. Seven missiles were intercepted.
The Pentagon rejected reports that Syrian forces had intercepted something saying that the US and its allies “successfully hit every target”.
According to this version, the US launched 105 missiles at the alleged “chemical weapons” facilities of the Assad government.
- 76 missiles – “Barzah Research and Development Center”
- 22 missiles – “Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Site”
- 7 missiles – “Him Shinshar CW Bunker”
The situation is developing.
Related Videos
Related News
- US Strikes Syria; Russia Calls for Another UN Meeting
- Al-Assad: Syria Strike to Increase People’s Determination to Continue Fight against Terrorism
- Independent Swiss Lab Says ‘BZ Toxin’ Used In Skripal Poisoning; US/UK-Produced, Not Russian
- Media Claims Israel Conducts Own Strikes Against Syria Following US-led Attack
- Summing Up Results Of US-UK-France Strike On Syria: Statements, Facts And Speculations
- Syrian Air Force, Air Defense Forces Lost No Assets In US-led Strike (Photos, Videos)
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Assad, France, Imperialism, Russia, SAA, Trump, Truth, UK, USA, War Crimes and Criminals, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |
Leave a Reply