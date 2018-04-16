How will the axis of the resistance respond to Washington? Riyadh and the US bases in Syria and Iraq كيف سيردّ محور المقاومة على واشنطن؟ الرياض والقواعد الأميركية في سورية والعراق

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أبريل 15, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Despite the contradictory goals of the US words about the military operation foreshadowed by the US President Donald Trump against Syria, the axis of the resistance behaves as the war is imminent; it puts all the assumptions on the table and tries to draw their opposite virtual scenarios. The decisive battles which it waged and won, the great sacrifices, and the strategic superiority which it achieved will be crucial, if Washington carries out its threats. So there is no place to discuss the nature of the decision, since it is decisive, firm, and clear; the confrontation till ensuring the victories.

Those who are concerned with assessments, hypotheses, and the political consequences follow up what is issued by Washington and the capitals of its allies in detail, while those who are involved in the field preparations act as if the war has started and planned how to make it shorter and limiter through deterrent messages that consume its first hours and puts Washington and its allies in front of difficult choices, supported by the confidence of the occurred confusion that is reflected in the contradictory US objectives; to paralyze Syria through a painful strike, to avoid the collision with Russia and Iran, and to link it with the use of the chemical weapons which the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has already investigated about its occurrence and for the first time in the field not through the social media.

The expansion of the participated allies in the preparation for the military operation relieves the axis of the resistance rather than bothers it or confuses it. It expands the options and makes their targeting a lawful legitimate reaction not merely revenge that is built on assumptions and intentions. Just for that there is a detailed follow-up about what is issued by the regional allies in order to know who they are in order to list them, after Saudi Arabia announced officially its joining to the US campaign. Now the talk is about the accession of the UAE, and perhaps Jordan and whether the US bases will be put in Qatar and Turkey under the disposal of the campaign of not?

Till now the legitimate objectives seem to be distributed between Riyadh which announced that it is a partner in the war and the US bases deployed in Syria, Iraq, and Jordan which apparently are not objectives which the major forces in the axis of the resistance will take over them. The missiles which are falling on Riyadh will increase as long as the US operation seems more serious, the Syrian National Resistance in the northeast of Syria will attack the US bases there with explosive devices, small rockets and maybe with the martyrdom or intrusive operations, while Al Tanf base and the US bases in Iraq seem to be threatened by the fire of the Iraqi resistance factions.

According to the axis of the resistance the goals may expand to include French economic interests in the north of Syria and British intelligence sites in the south of Syria, furthermore the Israeli movement will be under observation to know how Israel will behave on one hand, and to see whether the time is good to transfer the battle to the Israeli depth on the other hand.

Some experts link the seriousness of the US decision with the transition from the negotiating escalation into a real war with two conditions; the evacuation of the US bases in Syria and Iraq in order not to make the begging of the confrontation an early transferring of dozens of coffins of US soldiers and officers on the aircraft which is supposed to deliver more of them, and the reduction of the number of the allies.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

كيف سيردّ محور المقاومة على واشنطن؟

الرياض والقواعد الأميركية في سورية والعراق

أبريل 12, 2018

– رغم اللغة الأميركية المتناقضة الأهداف في الحديث عن العملية العسكرية التي بشّر بها الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب ضدّ سورية، يتصرف محور المقاومة كأنّ الحرب قادمة ويضع كلّ الفرضيات على الطاولة، ويحاول رسم سيناريوات افتراضية ليضع مقابلاً موازياً لكلّ منها. فالمعارك المصيرية التي خاضها وانتصر فيها، ومثلها التضحيات الجسام التي بذلها، وصولاً للتفوّق الاستراتيجي الذي تمكّن من تحقيقه، كلها ستكون أمام استحقاق مصيري إذا نفذت واشنطن تهديداتها، لذلك لا مجال للنقاش في طبيعة القرار، فهو حاسم وحازم وواضح، خوض المواجهة حتى تثبيت نتائج الانتصارات.

– يتابع المعنيون بالتقديرات والفرضيات والأبعاد السياسية ما يصدر من واشنطن وعواصم حلفائها بالتفاصيل، لكن ا لمعنيين بالتحضيرات الميدانية يتصرفون وكأنّ الحرب قد بدأت، ويخططون كيف يجعلونها أقصر زمناً وأضيق مساحة برسائل رادعة تستهلك ساعاتها الأولى وتضع واشنطن وحلفاءها أمام خيارات صعبة، ويزيدهم ثقة بالقدرة على ذلك ما يصلهم من ارتباك تعكسه الأهداف الأميركية المتناقضة، بين ضربة موجعة تهزّ الدولة السورية وتصيبها بالشلل، وتفادي التصادم مع روسيا وإيران، ومن ثمّ ربطها باستخدام السلاح الكيميائي الذي تبدأ للتوّ منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية تحقيقاً حول مبدأ حدوثه وللمرة الأولى في الميدان، وليس عن طريق وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

– اتساع حجم الحلفاء المشاركين لواشنطن في التحضير عن الضربة العسكرية يريح محور المقاومة ولا يزعجه أو يربكه، فهذا يوسّع دائرة الخيارات، ويمنح استهداف هؤلاء الحلفاء ضمن دائرة الردّ، عملاً مشروعاً وقانونياً، وليس مجرد انتقام بالواسطة مبنيّ على الافتراض والنيات، ولذلك تتمّ متابعة تفصيلية للكلام عن حلفاء إقليميين، والتوقف أمام التفاصيل هنا لمعرفة من هم هؤلاء الحلفاء لإضافتهم إلى جداول الردود، بعدما حسمت السعودية بإعلانها رسمياً الانضمام إلى الحملة الأميركية، ويجري الحديث عن انضمام الإمارات، وربما الأردن، ومعرفة هل ستوضع القواعد الأميركية في قطر وتركيا بتصرّف الحملة أم لا؟

– الأهداف المشروعة تبدو حتى الآن موزعة بين الرياض التي أعلنت أنّها شريك في الحرب، والقواعد الأميركية المنتشرة في سورية والعراق والأردن ، وهي كما يبدو ليست أهدافاً ستُضطر القوى الكبرى في محور المقاومة لتولي أمرها، فالصواريخ التي تتساقط على الرياض ستزداد وتيرتها تصاعداً كلما بدا أنّ العملية الأميركية أكثر جدية، و المقاومة الوطنية السورية في شمال شرق سورية تتكفّل بالقواعد الأميركية هناك بالعبوات والصواريخ الصغيرة وربما بالعمليات الاستشهادية أو الاقتحامية، بينما تبدو قاعدة التنف وا لقواعد الأميركية في العراق مهدّدة بقوة بنيران فصائل المقاومة العراقية.

– بنك الأهداف يتسع لدى محور المقاومة لمصالح فرنسية اقتصادية شمال سورية ومواقع بريطانية استخبارية جنوب سورية، وتوضع الحركة الإسرائيلية تحت الأنظار، لمعرفة كيفية التصرف الإسرائيلي من جهة، وملاءمة توقيت اعتبار المواجهة باتت تستدعي نقل المعركة إلى العمق الإسرائيلي.

– بعض الخبراء يربط جدية القرار الأميركي بالخروج من التصعيد التفاوضي إلى حرب فعلية، بإخلاء القواعد الأميركية في سورية والعراق، كي لا تكون فاتحة المواجهة نقل عشرات التوابيت للجنود والضباط الأميركيين مبكراً على متن الطائرات التي يفترض أنها جاءت لإيصال المزيد منهم ، وبتخفيض عدد الحلفاء لا بزيادتهم.

Filed under: Ameen Hutait, AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, France, GCC, IRAQ, Jordan, Nasser Kandil, NATO, Nato Crimes, Putin, Russia, Trump, UK, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |