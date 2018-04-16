Independent Swiss Lab Says Poison Used in Skripal Attack Was Produced in US or UK
On March 4, 2018, Sergie Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who was visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent after he stopped by a local store.
Skripal is a Russian double agent who WORKED FOR Christopher Steele’s company in England. Steele was behind the fake Russian dossier on Trump.
Russia denied the poison attack.
The US expelled 60 Russian diplomats following the poison attack after the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.
On Saturday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said a Swiss lab analyzed the poison and said the nerve agent was not produced in Russia or the Soviet Union.
Russia’s Lavrov says Skripals may have been poisoned by substance Russia never made https://reut.rs/2JLt6z6
