Alas, this is far from over!

April 15, 2018

Let’s begin by a short summary of events.

About a month ago Nikki Haley announces to the UNSC that the USA is ready to violate the rules of this very self-same UNSC should a chemical attack happen in Syria

Then the Russians announced that they have evidence that a chemical false flag is being prepared in Syria

Then a chemical attack (supposedly) takes place (in a location surrounded and, basically, controlled by government forces!)

The OPWC sends investigators (in spite of western powers loudly proclaiming that no investigation was needed)

The AngloZionists then bomb Syria

Next, the UNSC refuses to condemn the violation of its own rules and decisions

Finally, the US Americans speak of a ‘perfect strike’

Now tell me – do you get a sense that this is over?

If you tell me that 32/103 is hardly perfect, I will reply that you are missing the point. In fact, if anything, 32/103 is further incentive to bomb again!

Let’s look at the differently for a second and ask this: what has the AngloZionist attack actually demonstrated?

The western general public is so terminally zombified that false flag attacks can now be announced 4 weeks in advance

The Europeans now live by the motto “my honor is called solidarity” (a variation of the SS motto “my honor is loyalty“)

Lead by the USA, western countries have no objections to wars started in violation of their own national laws

The UN Security Council has no objections to wars started in violation of the UN Charter and International Law

The PRC leaders, in their infinite wisdom, act as if they have nothing personal at stake and act like bystanders

The Israelis, via the UN Neocons, are now in total control of the Empire and use it to “clean house” next door

Oh, I hear the objections. They go something like this:

– But the attack was a dismal failure!

– So what? the Empire did not pay any price for executing it.

– But the US Americans did blink! The attacked from Jordanian airspace and from the Red Sea! They avoided the Russians completely! They are afraid of them!

– So what? They still bombed a Russian ally with total impunity.

– But, surely you are not suggesting that the Russians should have started a war against the USA over a strike which did not even kill a single person?

– No, of course not, but by not taking any action the Russians also failed to deter any future attacks.

– But what could the Russians have done?

Now *that* is the right question!

Let’s look at it a little closer. Roughly speaking, the Russians have a choice of 3 types of retaliatory measures: political, economic and military. However, each one of them has a specific set of prerequisites which are currently problematic to say the least:

Measures Political Economic Military Prerequisites Assumes a minimal amount of decency, integrity and respect for the rule of law by the rest of the planet. Assumes that other countries, especially China, would be willing and able to support such measures. Assumes that Russia has the military capability to defeat the AngloZionist “coalition”. Current reality Russia can moan, bitch, complain, protest, appeal to higher values, logic or facts – nobody gives a damn. The Chinese and the rest of them are not willing to do anything at this time to support Russia. Russia can militarily defeat the AngloZionists, but only by risking the future of our planet.

This really can be summarized a simple sentence: the AngloZionist Hegemony is a threat for the entire planet, but nobody besides Russia and Iran is willing to take it on. Ain’t that an irony!

The so-called “Christian West” has become a willing host for its Zionist parasite and the only ones with the courage and moral integrity to take it on are Orthodox Christians and Muslims! Sic transit gloria mundi indeed…

But what is even more important is this: while it is true that the US Neocons did not succeed in delivering the kind of massive attack they would have wanted to, and while it is true that the US attack was just about as lame as can be, you need to completely forget about these facts. Facts simply don’t matter. And neither does logic. All that matters are perceptions!

And the perception is that “we” (the AngloZionist rulers and their serfs) “kicked” Assad’s “ass” and that “we” will “do it again” if “we” feel like it. That is all that matters in the Empire of Illusions which the AngloZionist Hegemony has become.

As soon as you understand that, you also will have to agree that Trump was right: it was a “perfect strike” (again, not in reality, but in the world of illusions created around it).

So now we come full circle.

The AngloZionist Hegemony demands that the entire planet bows down and worships it. Except for Russia and Iran, everybody meekly goes down on their knees or, at most, meekly looks away. In their own delusional reality, the ‘Mericans feel empowered to smack down Russia or Iran at anytime. There is nothing Iran can do to stop them, and while Russia can, she can only do that at the risk of the future of our entire planet.

Now you tell me – do you really think this is over?

The Saker

