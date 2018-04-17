Gilad Atzmon on Syria, Palestine and the Current Dystopia

Posted on by samivesusu

April 14, 2018 / Gilad Atzmon

I had an incredible time yesterday talking to Jason Liosatos. We spoke about the current Dystopia, tyranny of correctness, ID nonsense, the Ziocon war mongers and their service providers in Britain, USA and France. Truth doesn’t need a movement it needs to be explored!

If they want to burn it, you want to read it!

Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto, Amazon.co.uk , Amazon.com and here (gilad.co.uk).

