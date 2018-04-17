BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – An alleged chemical arsenal was discovered by Russian servicemen in the basement of a high-rise apartment building in the Eastern Ghouta city of Douma on Tuesday.

A statement by the Russian Ministry of Defence reports that chemicals such as chlorine, thiodiglycol and diethylamide were found.

According to Douma resident Radwan Kakhal, people who worked in the basement would not allow anyone to come close by. “The last time they even kicked us out of the destroyed mosque nearby,” he said.

Several Western powers, led by the United States, claimed chemical substances were used by Syrian government forces on April 7.

The claim has been denied by Damascus and Moscow, who called allegations a “fabrication.”

On April 14 the US, UK and France launched airstrikes against multiple government targets in Damascus as a response to the alleged chemical attack against Syrian civilians.