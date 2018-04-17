BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – An alleged chemical arsenal was discovered by Russian servicemen in the basement of a high-rise apartment building in the Eastern Ghouta city of Douma on Tuesday.
A statement by the Russian Ministry of Defence reports that chemicals such as chlorine, thiodiglycol and diethylamide were found.
According to Douma resident Radwan Kakhal, people who worked in the basement would not allow anyone to come close by. “The last time they even kicked us out of the destroyed mosque nearby,” he said.
Several Western powers, led by the United States, claimed chemical substances were used by Syrian government forces on April 7.
The claim has been denied by Damascus and Moscow, who called allegations a “fabrication.”
On April 14 the US, UK and France launched airstrikes against multiple government targets in Damascus as a response to the alleged chemical attack against Syrian civilians.
Video credit: Rutply
Related News
- Russian Military Uncovers Militants’ Chemicals Lab In Syria’s Douma
- «الثلاثي» يتّهم روسيا بتأخير وصول خبراء «الكيميائي»
- “Rinse, Lather, Repeat”: False WMD Accusations As Tool of Foreign Policy
- Famed War Reporter Robert Fisk Reaches Syrian ‘Chemical Attack’ Site, Concludes “They Were Not Gassed”
- OPCW Inspectors Enter Douma To Probe ‘Chemical Weapons’ Attack
- Saudi Arabia Claims It’s Open To Sending Troops To Syria
- ‘No military solution’ to Syria conflict, stresses Mogherini
- Breaking: Syrian Army launches big offensive in eastern Qalamoun after rebel group refuses to leave
- Jihadist rebels launch major counter-offensive in southeast Hama
- Rebels surrender heavy weapons before departure from Dumayr (photos)
- Israel hints it can hit Iran’s forces in Syria they retaliate for T-4 strike
- Yemeni Tribal Council protests against US-led airstrikes in Syria
Filed under: Assad, Chemical Weapons, France, Media Lies, Russia, SAA, Trump, UK, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Douma, Jaysh al-Islam |
Leave a Reply