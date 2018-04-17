The Chemical Weapons Attack in Syria Did Not Occur. It was a Hoax, a False Flag To Justify the US-led Air Strikes, Staged by The Rebels (terrorists)

Posted on by michaellee2009

BREAKING: The Chemical Weapons Attack in Syria Did Not Occur. It was a Hoax, a False Flag To Justify the US-led Air Strikes, Staged by The Rebels

By Pearson Sharp and Mark Taliano,

Mark Taliano reporting from Damascus

BREAKING: Pearson Sharp of One America News was on-the-ground in Douma, Eastern Ghouta today. What he discovered should not be a surprise to any informed audience, since we have seen this all before:

The “chemical weapons attack” did not occur. It was a hoax/false flag designed as a pretext for an escalation of Western war crimes in Syria.

Many people were milling about the supposed crime scene, seemingly unafraid of any contamination.

The theatrical presentation included the filming of “victims” in a local hospital, who were hosed down with a view to being “decontaminated.”

Residents reported being terrorized by the occupying terrorists, not by President Assad, whom they support. There were no “moderate” terrorists.

Terrorists hoarded food, executed people, had weapons factories.

Here is Sharp’s detailed report of what he discovered:

Pearson Sharp is a reporter for One America News Network (OAN), reporting from Douma Syria.

Mark Taliano, reporting from Damascus is a Research Associate of the Center for Research on Globalization (CRG)

The original source of this article is Global Research

