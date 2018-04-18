The Iranian threat to Israel and the US war التهديد الإيراني لـ «إسرائيل» والحرب الأميركية؟!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أبريل 17, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The well-informed resources of what is going on in the corridors of the major decisions centers related to the developments of the region assure that there is a relation between the Israeli raid on Al-Taifour Airport near Homs which targeted a headquarter of an Iranian leadership in Syria and the US-Western mobilization for a war on Syria, they presented many possibilities; either the threat of war and the preparation for a fiery maneuver is to cover the Israeli raid, or the raid was the first shot in the war, in order to test the air defense of Syria and its allies and how they deal with similar raids, or whether the raid was the intended war and the rest was a long media campaign where the political settlements come under the title of ending the tension which means implicitly a commitment to the calming and the Iranian commitment not to respond to the Israeli raid.

The Iranian leadership does not depend on analyses in its tasks as much as it depends on facts. The facts refer that Iran has been exposed to a direct Israeli targeting as a declaration of war, so it must deal with it at that basis, what has happened as the US threat will remain a political media event till it becomes a reality, therefore the Iranian priority is to respond to the Israeli challenge. That challenge was not described by the Secretary-General of Hezbollah coincidently but to publicize the content of the message to the Americans and the Israelis, that what the Israelis did was a historic event in the events of the Middle East, so what will follow it will not be as what preceded it. The Israelis have gone so far and targeted the presence of a major country, they did not experience how it behaves in such cases, they will experience resounding response and they will pay the cost along with those who are trying to support them and engage with them in the confrontation which they will do nothing with it before Iran’s response. Iran is taking into consideration what Washington announced; that it notified

The same resources dealt with the scene on the basis of the Iranian position which Russia has been notified with at a high level. The consultation required many contacts between the President Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rohani, followed by contacts between President Putin and the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and contacts between President Putin and the US President Donald Trump. The US threats to Syria were considered as the sparkle that would ignite the region and grant the opportunity to accelerate the Iranian response against Israel which might be as a war. When the senior adviser to the Supreme Leader Ali Akbar Velayati went to Damascus, he expressed the conceptions of the Iranian leadership to the Syrian President and thus the positions were coordinated.

The region as described by the resources is at a hot tin, where the US threats to Syria form the media confrontation, while there was a big decision that has been taken in Tehran that Israel should pay the cost and must bear its tampering with a major country that draws alone the rules of engagement. While the talk is about the limits of the US strike to Syria and how its consequences can be controlled, the resources say that the real search is about the magnitude and the type of the Iranian strike to Israel and how its repercussions will be controlled, but the length of the consultations, the political speech, and keeping the US threat on the table were to postpone the Iranian response that might ignite a war that Washington and Saudi Arabia fear as much as feared by Israel, because a painful strike might ignite a war that Iran wanted in order to impose a new rhythm on the region, that puts its government in front of different entitlements, and puts its people in front of new meanings of the Palestinian cause. Therefore, any US military movement will grant the opportunity to make the Iranian strike against Israel closer to a comprehensive war, so it would be easier for Iran to proceed in the war decision if Washington decided to abolish the nuclear understanding.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أبريل 14, 2018

– تجزم مصادر شديدة الاطلاع على ما يجري في كواليس القرارات الكبرى الخاصة بتطورات المنطقة أنّ صلة عضوية تربط الغارة الإسرائيلية على مطار التيفور قرب حمص الذي استهدف مقراً للقيادة الإيرانية في سورية، والتحشيد الأميركي الغربي بلغة الحرب على سورية، وتضع الأمر بين احتمالات، أن يكون التهديد بالحرب والاستعداد لخوض مناورة نارية تحت عنوانها رسم للتغطية على الغارة الإسرائيلية، بحيث يفرض الخطر الأعلى نسيان الخطر الأدنى، أو أن تكون الغارة الطلقة الأولى في الحرب، واستطلاعاً بالنار للدفاعات الجوية لسورية وحلفائها وكيفية تعاملها مع غارات مماثلة، أو أن تكون الغارة هي الحرب المقصودة والباقي حملة إعلامية طويلة لجعل الزمن يطويها ويضعها في الخلف، وتأتي التسويات السياسية تحت عنوان إنهاء التوتر وتعني ضمناً التزاماً من الجميع بالتهدئة، ومن ضمن الالتزامات عدم قيام إيران بالردّ على الغارة الإسرائيلية.

– القيادة الإيرانية لا تضع التحليلات أساساً في رسم المهمات، بقدر ما تنطلق من الوقائع. والوقائع تقول إنّ إيران تعرّضت لاستهداف إسرائيلي مباشر يعادل برأيها إعلان حرب، وأنّ عليها التعامل معه على هذا الأساس، وما يجري على ساحة التهديد الأميركي، سيبقى حدثاً سياسياً وإعلامياً حتى يصير واقعاً عملياً، ولذلك فالأولوية الإيرانية هي الردّ على التحدي الإسرائيلي، ومعيار التحدي لم يدخل الأمين العام لحزب الله على خط وصفه صدفة، بل لتبليغ علني لمضمون الرسالة التي وصلت بقنوات أخرى للأميركيين والإسرائيليين، ومضمونها، أنّ ما فعله الإسرائيليون مفصل تاريخي في أحداث الشرق الأوسط ليس ما بعده كما قبله، فقد تمادى الإسرائيليون واستهدفوا وجوداً لدولة عظمى لا يعرفون كيف تتصرّف بعد مع مثل هذه الحالات وسيرون رداً مزلزلاً، وسيدفع الثمن معهم مَن يحاول نصرتهم والتورّط معهم في المواجهة التي افتتحوا فصلها الأول ولا يستيطعون، كما لا يستطيع سواهم أن يدعوا لإسدال الستار عليها، قبل أن تقول إيران كلمتها، وإيران تأخذ في الاعتبار ما أعلنته واشنطن عن إخطارها بالغارة قبل وقوعها.

– تتناول المصادر الواسعة الاطلاع نفسها المشهد على خلفية الموقف الإيراني، الذي تبلّغته روسيا على مستوى عالٍ، واستدعى التشاور اتصالات متعدّدة بين الرئيسين فلاديمير بوتين وحسن روحاني، تلتها اتصالات بين بوتين ورئيس حكومة الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو، واتصال بين بوتين والرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب لم يُعلَن عنه ، وضعت التهديدات الأميركية لسورية في إطار الفتيل الذي سيُشعل المنطقة، ويمنح الفرصة لتسريع العمل الإيراني ضدّ «إسرائيل»، والذي قد يكون بحجم حرب، وعندما جاء مستشار المرشد الأعلى للجمهورية الإسلامية الدكتور علي ولايتي إلى دمشق، حمل تصوّرات القيادة الإيرانية للرئيس السوري، وتمّ تنسيق المواقف.

– المنطقة كما تصف المصادر، على صفيح ساخن تشكل التهديدات الأميركية لسورية الواجهة الإعلامية له، بينما مصدر النار التي تتولّى ضخ السخونة فيه فيأتي من أنّ قراراً كبيراً قد اتخذ في طهران، بأنّ «إسرائيل» يجب أن تدفع ثمن فعلتها، وأنّ عليها أن تتألم بحجم ما يستدعيه العبث مع دولة عظمى ترسم وحدها قواعد الاشتباك معها، وبالتالي ففيما يدور الكلام عن حدود الضربة الأميركية لسورية وكيف تضبط تداعياتها، تقول المصادر إنّ البحث الحقيقي يدور حول حجم ونوع وشكل الضربة الإيرانية لـ«إسرائيل» وكيف تضبط تداعياتها ، وأنّ طول أمد المشاورات والكلام السايسي وإبقاء التهديد الأميركي على الطاولة هو لاستئخار عمل إيراني قد يشعل حرباً، تخشاه واشنطن والسعودية بمثل ما تخشاه «إسرائيل»، لأنّ ضربة إيرانية مؤلمة لـ«إسرائيل» قد تُشعل حرباً تريدها إيران لتفرض إيقاعاً جديداً على أحداث المنطقة، ويضع حكوماتها أمام استحقاقات من نوع آخر، كما يضع شعوبها أمام معانٍ جديدة للقضية الفلسطينية، وأيّ حركة عسكرية أميركية ستمنح الفرصة لجعل الضربة الإيرانية لـ«إسرائيل» أقرب للحرب الشاملة، وسيصير أسهل على إيران مواصلة السير بقرار الحرب إذا قرّرت واشنطن إلغاء التفاهم النووي.

