The aggression’s reaping and Salman’s summit حصاد العدوان وقمة سلمان

أبريل 17, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It is certain that the announced goal of Washington, Paris, and London for the aggression is to justify the failure and the inability, by saying that the goal is intended to hit the chemical sites, which is denied by the facts, because the targeted sites as the scientific research center was expected to be on the list of the goals. So if the Western talk was true about the presence of a chemical weapon then seven days between the threat of war and the date of the aggression would be more than enough for evacuating them in case the concerned was a militia rather than a professional army. But the West cannot justify its resorting to use the Red Sea and the Gulf bases to launch the warplanes and missiles, other than escaping from the confrontation of the Russian radars and missiles which cover the west and the north of Syria, after it imposed on the NATO the recognition that the Mediterranean Sea has become a taboo for them. It is the most important geo-strategic transition in the wars of the seas in which the fate of the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea has been resolved and now the Mediterranean has been added to them. Therefore, the major war was on the Gulf and the Red Sea, which means more vital position of the war of Yemen which is taking place on these two fronts.

It is certain from the confrontation between the Syrian air defenses and the aggression missiles that the closure of the Western and the northern fronts from Russia, and the natural closure of the Eastern front in Iraq has made the confrontation on the Southern fronts, so that allowed the sharing of roles between the Russian and the Syrian operations military rooms in managing these fronts which are observed by the ballistic missile control room in Siberia which notifies the Syrian operations room in Damascus with the track of every new missile that enters the Syrian airspace in order to be dealt with it through a developed network of traps designed for this purpose. Therefore, the outcome known by the eye-witnesses and which cannot be ignored by the observers is the insignificant result of the aggression’s reaping in the field. The missiles fell without achieving any valuable goals or they were dropped and exploded before reaching the ground.

It is certain that the moral situation of the Syrian people, the Syrian Arab army, and the Syrian leadership were present in that battle, and the monitoring of the Syrian border crossings and the size of the flow of the displaced in escape of the aggression on Saturday morning was as important as the monitoring of the military goals of the aggression and as the degree of the self-restraint of soldiers and the officers and their presence in the field, their cohesion in the combating and technical dealing with the missiles which preceded by media preparation to frighten the people. But the most important was the military and the political leadership and how it reacts in the moments of aggression. The disaster which fell on the leaders of Washington, Paris, and London along with the rulers of Gulf and Tel Aviv is the shocking news of the celebration of the Syrians in the squares while the missiles are falling before their eyes, and the Syrian soldiers who shot with their rifles the missiles which the anti-missiles gunners dealt with them quietly, with high spirit, and strong determination. In contrast, the real nerve gas in this war which was astounding was the video published on the website of the Syrian Arab Republic about the entry of the Syrian President Dr. Bashar Al-Assad to his presidential office at seven o’clock while the smoke was still rising from the sites of the fall of the missiles.

The Arab Summit which was scheduled two weeks ago and was postponed waiting for the results of the summit for imposing the conditions of surrender on Syria was transferred to Dhahran instead of Riyadh, because Riyadh is no longer secure due to the Yemeni missiles which became daily events. As a result of the failure of the aggression, the holders of the summit hastened towards Jerusalem to steal its name to their summit in order to cover some of the scandals which affected them due to the humiliation.

The French President who thought that he could be in two places and at the same time as an acrobat hastened to talk about the political path of Geneva in order to cover the sandal of failure, but he received the answer through a Russian-Iranian statement resulted from the telephone call between the Presidents Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rohani, in which they converged that the aggression on Syria will complicate the opportunity of the political solution, but what was not understood by Macron about the symbolism of the statement was referred to by Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah that Geneva track would be the first victims of the aggression on Syria.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أبريل 16, 2018

– الأكيد أنّ الهدف المعلن من واشنطن وباريس ولندن للعدوان تبريراً للفشل والعجز، بالقول إنه مخصص لضرب المواقع الكيميائية، تكذّبه وقائع كون المواقع المستهدفة كمراكز بحوث علمية متوقع أن تكون على لائحة الأهداف، ولو صدق الكلام الغربي عن وجود ما يتصل بالسلاح الكيميائي فيها فسبعة أيام بين التهديد والحرب وموعد العدوان أكثر من كافية لإخلائها لو كان المعني تنظيم ميلشياوي هاوٍ وليس جيشاً محترفاً، أما ما لا يملك الغرب تبريره فهو ربط اللجوء لاستخدام البحر الأحمر وقواعد الخليج لانطلاق الطائرات والصواريخ، باعتبارات غير التهرّب من مواجهة الرادارات والصواريخ الروسية التي تغطي غرب وشمال سورية، وقد فرضت على حلف الأطلسي التسليم بأنّ البحر الأبيض المتوسط قد صار محرّماً عليهم استخدامه. وهو أهمّ تحوّل جيواستراتيجي في حروب البحار التي حسم فيها مصير بحر قزوين والبحر الأسود ويُضاف إليها المتوسط الآن، لتصير الحرب الكبرى على الخليج والبحر الأحمر، ما يعني مكانة أشدّ حيوية لحرب اليمن التي تدور على هاتين الجبهتين معاً.

– الأكيد من خلال مسار المواجهة التي خاضتها الدفاعات الجوية السورية مع صواريخ العدوان، أنّ إغلاق الجبهتين الغربية والشمالية من روسيا، والإغلاق الطبيعي للجبهة الشرقية عراقياً، جعل المواجهة على المسارات الجنوبية للطائرات والصواريخ، ما أتاح تقاسماً للأدوار بين غرفتي العمليات الروسية والسورية، في إدارة هذه المسارات التي تتولى غرفة مراقبة الصواريخ البالستية في سيبيريا رصدها وتزويد غرفة العمليات السورية في دمشق بكلّ مسار انطلاق صاروخ جديد يدخل الأجواء السورية، ليتمّ التعامل معه ضمن شبكة فخاخ معدّة لهذه الغاية، من طرازات جرى تحديثها وربطها، يصعب التملص منها، لتكون الحصيلة التي يعرفها الشهود العيان بالعين المجردة، كما لا يستطيع إنكارها المتابعون من النتائج الهزيلة لحصاد العدوان في الميدان، فتساقطت الصواريخ دون بلوغ أهداف ذات قيمة أو تفجّرت قبل بلوغها الأرض.

– الأكيد أنّ الحال المعنوية للشعب السوري والجيش العربي السوري والقيادة السورية كانت في قلب المعركة، وأنّ رصد المعابر الحدودية السورية وحجم تدفق النازحين هرباً مع بدء العدوان فجر السبت، كان بمستوى أهمية رصد الأهداف العسكرية للعدوان، ومثله درجة رباطة جأش الجنود والضباط وحضورهم في الميدان، وتماسكهم في التعامل القتالي والتقني مع الصواريخ التي سبقها تمهيد إعلامي لدبّ الذعر وترويع النفوس، والأهمّ القيادة العسكرية والسياسية وكيفية تفاعلها في لحظات العدوان وما بعده، وكانت الكارثة التي سقطت على رؤوس قادة واشنطن وباريس ولندن، ومن ورائهما حكام الخليج وتل أبيب، هي الأنباء الصاعقة عن احتفال السوريين في الساحات والصواريخ تتساقط أمام أعينهم، وعن آلاف الجنود السوريين يُطلقون الرصاص ببنادقهم على الصواريخ التي يتعامل معها رماة الصواريخ المضادة بأعصاب باردة وروح عالية وعزيمة لا تلينز وفي المقابل كان غاز الأعصاب الحقيقي في هذه الحرب الذي أثار الذهول وتسبّب بفتح أفواه قادة العدوان هو الصورة التي نشرت على موقع رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية للرئيس السوري الدكتور بشار الأسد يدخل مكتبه الرئاسي السابعة صباحاً، فيما الدخان لا يزال يتصاعد من مواقع سقوط الصواريخ.

– القمة العربية التي كان مقرّراً عقدها قبل أسبوعين وجرى تأجيلها لانتظار نتائج العدوان لتكون قمة وضع شروط الاستسلام على سورية، جرى نقلها إلى الظهران بدلاً من الرياض التي لم تعُد مدينة آمنة بسبب الصواريخ اليمنية التي صارت من يوميات العاصمة السعودية، وبسبب فشل العدوان هرول أصحاب القمة نحو القدس يسرقون منها الاسم لقمتهم عساها تستر بعض الفضائح التي أصابتهم جرّاء الخذلان.

– الرئيس الفرنسي الذي ظنّ أنه يمكن الوقوف كبهلوان في مكانين في آن واحد، سارع للحديث عن الاهتمام بإطلاق المسار السياسي لجنيف حول سورية، ستر فضيحة الفشل، فتلقى الجواب من بيان روسي إيراني حول اتصال هاتفي بين الرئيسين فلاديمير بوتين وحسن روحاني توافقا خلاله على أنّ العدوان على سورية سيُعقّد فرص الحلّ السياسي، وما لم يفهمه ماكرون من رمزية البيان قاله الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله بالفم الملآن، إنّ مسار جنيف قد يكون أول ضحايا العدوان على سورية.

