Terror Fraudsters, Clooney and Trump and their “White Helmets”

They failed to give Syria the S300s as well. The Russians are,as we note, total idiots. Their media, still to a degree, still protects Trump, taking direction from Tel Aviv and Russia’s greatest enemies, America’s greatest enemies too. We retell the story… Gordon Duff ]

Editor’s note: The world was warned and everyone knew, the White Helmets were terrorists, total “bad news” and might well kill us all. Russia, however, failed, year after year, to place the organization on the banned list.

George Clooney, one of Hollywood’s biggest box office names, a man with pretentions for the presidency for sure and sworn enemy of President-elect Donald Trump, has announced plans to make a film honoring Syria’s White Helmets.

To the much of the public subjected to fake and censored news, the White Helmets are heroes.

Always in areas controlled by “moderate opposition” or, quite frankly outright terrorists like ISIS and the group formerly named Jabat al Nusra, this organization has been lauded as the savior of the Syrian people from the beastly depredations of the “regime” and its “brutal dictator,” Assad.

If he didn’t do the research, he is a dupe, meaning he has been fooled into supporting a terrorist group against a legitimate democratically elected government for purposes of protecting and supporting paid mercenary murders. Sound harsh? Probably not harsh enough as we will get into shortly.

The western media mythology goes as follows:

“They are made up of former bakers, builders, taxi drivers, students, teachers, pretty much anything apart from rescue workers,” according to the much repeated phrase used by their British ex-military, USAR (Urban Search & Rescue) trainer,James Le Mesurier who specialises in outsourcing warfare – the kind of private security operations exemplified by the likes ofBlackwater (now known as Academi) and DynCorp, and other well-known global suppliers of mercenaries and CIA outreach assassination experts.

Running operations through Blackwater gave the CIA the power to have people abducted, or killed, with no one in the government being exactly responsible. ~ The Atlantic, 2012

White Helmets founder Le Mesurier, who graduated from Britain’s elite Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, is said to be an ‘ex’ British military intelligence officer involved in a number of other NATO ‘humanitarian intervention’ theatres of war, including Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq, as well as postings in Lebanon and Palestine. He also boasts a series of high-profile posts at the UN, EU, and UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Not to mention his connections back to the infamous Blackwater (Academi).

Beeley goes further, outlining her own experiences in Syria with the White Helmets:

They claim they are not “tied to any political group in Syria, or anywhere else”, yet they are embedded with Al Nusra Front, ISIS and affiliated with the majority of US allied terrorist brigades infesting Syria. In fact during my recent trip to Syria, I was once again struck by the response from the majority of Syrians when asked if they knew who the White Helmets were. The majority had never heard of them, others who follow western media noted that they are a “NATO construct being used to infiltrate Syria as a major player in the terrorist support network.”

One of the major issues of what may have been called the Syrian Civil War, but might best be described as an invasion by NATO auxiliaries, is the use of NGO’s or “Non-Governmental Organizations” to move jihadists around the world, move weapons and produce fake news. The White Hats has been very much a part of all of these activities but, truth be told, they are hardly “non-governmental.”

From 21st Century Wire:

“This is an alleged “non-governmental” organisation, the definition of an NGO, that thus far has received funding from at least three major NATO governments, including $23 million from the US Government and $29 million (£19.7 million) from the UK Government, $4.5 million (€4 million) from the Dutch Government. In addition, it receives material assistance and training funded and run by a variety of other EU Nations.”

Requests have been made of the Secretary General of the United Nations to challenge their NGO status as even a cursory investigation shows they are funded as nearly all intelligence agencies fronts are. Further, of course, has been their ability to work closely with what were “opposition” groups in Syria that, since early 2014, had melded into the al Qaeda organization after a period of infighting.

The “moderate opposition,” under non-terrorist control has only recently reappeared and that is only in Northern Aleppo, seemingly under the direct command of the Turkish Army, and is primarily being used to fight against Kurdish groups opposed to ISIS. Is this all coming into focus now? If it is for you, you are it seems the only one who gets it.

The White Helmets are actually run by a terrorist, which might well explain why they get along so well with terrorists and why they are able to function freely. Of course that they continually report “regime” atrocities, always directly in line with the narrative promoted by US Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, may well only be coincidental.

Thus far, the White Helmets have been silent on all that goes on around them, seeing nothing and only acting “heroically” while those they are allied with, as is now clear to the world, executed thousands, trafficked tens of thousands of women and children into sex slavery and plummeted chlorine and mustard gas projectiles on the residents of “regime held” West Aleppo for years.

The truth is actually worse, much worse but let’s deal with a bit about Raed Saleh, the leader of the White Helmets first. From 21st Century Wire:

There has been a concerted campaign by a range of investigative journalists to expose the true roots of these Syria Civil Defence operatives, known as the White Helmets. The most damning statement, however, did not come from us, but from their funders and backers in the US State Department who attempted to explain the US deportation of the prominent White Helmet leader, Raed Saleh, from Dulles airport on the 18th April 2016.

“It was unclear whether Mr. Saleh’s name might have shown up on a database, fed by a variety of intelligence and security agencies and intended to guard against the prospect of terrorism suspects slipping into the country.” ~ New York Times

Mark Toner, State Department spokesperson:

“And any individual – again, I’m broadening my language here for specific reasons, but any individual in any group suspected of ties or relations with extremist groups or that we had believed to be a security threat to the United States, we would act accordingly. But that does not, by extension, mean we condemn or would cut off ties to the group for which that individual works for.”

Saleh’s real history is more complicated, born in Israel, Saleh has a long history of opposition to Israel and involvement in justice related causes, particularly “anti-Zionism.” He has been particularly critical of the role, in the past at least, Turkey has played in promoting Zionism. In fact, Saleh has positioned himself as a fanatic anti-Zionist and has often been accused of anti-Semitism as well.

How then do we explain the financing for the White Helmets or their allegiance to organizations fighting against the Damascus government who maintain strangely friendly ties to both Israel and Turkey?

Then there’s Clooney himself, whose wife is an “alleged” human rights activist. However, Amal Clooney’s clients include not only Julian Assange, whose Mossad ties were exposed in 2010 by Zbigniew Brzezinski but also former Ukrainian Prime Minister Julia Tymoshenko, a strong supporter of NATO who has openly advocated ethnically cleansing Ukraine using nuclear weapons.

It seems like Clooney’s liberal activism has garnered more than one strange bedfellow. Then again, Clooney’s finance partner is Israeli Grant Hezlov, producer of the anti-Iranian blockbuster Argo, a film many activists believe was timed to prestage public opinion against a nuclear settlement with Iran.

The issue with Clooney is that he has mostly avoided pitfalls of this type. Let’s take a conspiratorial look at the White Helmets for a bit. Were one to look at their roots, Saleh who makes no sense at all considering the obvious CIA funding of the White Helmets, and their openly “fabulous” relationship with the MSM, Clooney should be running for the hills.

Then again, there is more than enough circumstantial evidence that something is very wrong. With the media frenzy over Aleppo “genocide” dying now that media are moving around a city, not conquered but “liberated” and with UN observers on their way with Russia’s blessing, it has to be clear to Clooney that the White Helmets are not what they seem.

The math here is simple as two plus two, if the press lies fell apart in only days, 14 foreign spies caught running the al Qaeda “operations room” and so many of the atrocities videos now proven staged, then the equally staged and fictional history of the very government funded “non-government” White Helmets would be “fake” as fake news also.

Then there are the rumors, that the funding and logistics for the White Helmets brought in poison gas and that Press TV’s Serena Shimm was murdered because she got too close to “busting” this group as complicit in mass murder.

In fact, for nearly 4 years, Russia tried to introduce evidence to the UNSC in order to prove assertions made by the Syrian Human Rights Observatory and the White Helmets were, in fact, fabrications by pro-terrorist propaganda organizations funded by western intelligence agencies.

Then we come to who Clooney is himself. Clooney, a charismatic outspoken liberal, could well challenge Trump for the presidency, should history lend itself to this political confrontation. Grooming Clooney as another “useful idiot” it how the system works.

Those who have admired Clooney have hoped he would begin challenging the traditional narrative more vigorously, perhaps not to the extent Trump has, but certainly following that lead. This current effort puts that hope to rest.

Gordon Duff is a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War that has worked on veterans and POW issues for decades and consulted with governments challenged by security issues. He’s a senior editor and chairman of the board of Veterans Today, especially for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”