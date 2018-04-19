Aleppo and the Liberation Day حلب وعيد الجلاء

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أبريل 19, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

This year, the Citadel of Aleppo has been chosen by the Syrian President in order to revive the Liberation Day in Syria as every year. This event which symbolizes the victory of the Syrian resistance which sticks to the Arab and National identities against the French colonialism, the project of division into sectarian states, and the attempts to restrict its Arab role and its free decision has been coincided with the confrontation waged by Syria against the aggression in which France participated with its same colonial dreams, along with Britain and America, and supported by the Israeli intelligence and the Saudi-Emirati finance, and where the US bases facilities in Qatar have been used as well as the British bases in Cyprus. On the Liberation Day the Syrians celebrated their new victory over the aggression; they went out to the squares and exclaimed for their army, country, Arabism, and their President who embodies the meanings of the steadfastness and the victory of Syria.

Aleppo which had a distinctive role in the victory over the French colonialism through its insistence on the establishment of a unified Syrian state and the rejection of the project of its secession from the homeland, as expressed by the leader Ibrahim Hanano through his solidarity with the leader of the resistance in the Syrian coast Saleh Al Ali and the leader of the resistance in the southern of Syria Sultan Pasha Al-Atrash, and their refusal of the project of the divided states and their sticking to the independence is the same Aleppo which has refused once again the same project proposed by the Turks in the beginning of the war that targeted Syria seven years ago. It is the same Aleppo which scarified with its youth, construction, and economy to stick to the Syrian nationalism and Arabism. It is Aleppo which its liberation was the beginning of the liberation project of the entire Syria to Palmyra, Deir Al Zour, and Boukamal. That great achievement has been crowned with the liberation of Al Ghouta, and it will return to the eastward and westward of Aleppo towards Idlib and Raqqa. The Citadel of Aleppo which symbolizes the rootedness of this ancient city in history has witnessed once the confrontation for the liberation of Aleppo, where the beginning was from it toward Aleppo and from Aleppo to the rest of Syria.

The President Al-Assad chose Aleppo and its citadel to express the status occupied by them in the ongoing battle for the Syrian independence, which is being rewritten this time against a colonial alliance that is stronger and more dangerous than that was experienced by Syria with the French colonization. The armies, intelligence, satellite channels, funding were mobilized, ten thousands terrorists were brought, and the strife and the sectarian and doctrinal tribalism was as dangerous as killing, sabotage, and destruction. As in the past, the Syrians succeeded in protecting the most historical achievement during the past century, which is their unified national independent state, and protected its institutions represented by the presidency and the army, as two collective symbols of the concept of the unified independent national state, they succeeded in winning over the brutal modern colonial project which aimed at reproducing the project of hegemony over the region and the world. Syria has allies who support its unified independent national state being convinced that breaking the new colonial project in Syria will ensure their avoidance of the risks of the most vicious and brutal confrontation than ever experienced by Syria.

Syria celebrates its repelling the aggression while it is revving the Liberation Day, but Aleppo is celebrating its return as the capital of the Syrian resistance that was liberated from the sectarianism and the secession projects, so as it had a great contribution in the liberation and the restoration of the unity of Syria, it will have an important role in showing the example of the reconstruction of Syria outside the West ready projects which include all kinds of subordination and the traps of the economic sabotage.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أبريل 18, 2018

ناصر قنديل



– كان اختيار الرئيس السوري لحفل عيد الجلاء الذي يحييه السوريون كلّ سنة، هذه السنة في قلعة حلب، فيما يتزامن هذا العيد الذي يرمز لانتصار المقاومة السورية المتمسكة بالهويتين الوطنية والعربية بوجه الاستعمار الفرنسي ومشروع تقسيم سورية لدويلات طائفية، وسلب دورها العربي وقرارها الحر، مع المواجهة التي خاضتها سورية بوجه العدوان الذي تشاركت فيه فرنسا ذاتها بأحلامها الاستعمارية، مع بريطانيا وأميركا وبدعم مخابراتي إسرائيلي وبدعم مالي سعودي إماراتي، واستخدام تسهيلات القواعد الأميركية في قطر والقواعد البريطانية في قبرص. وكما في يوم الجلاء احتفل السوريون بنصرهم الجديد على العدوان وخرجوا إلى الساحات يهتفون لجيشهم ولدولتهم ولعروبتهم ولرئيسهم الذي يجسّد هذه المعاني، بمثل ما يختزن معاني صمود وانتصار سورية.

– حلب التي كان لها دور مميّز في صناعة الانتصار على المستعمر الفرنسي بإصرارها على قيام دولة سورية موحّدة ورفض مشروع انفصالها عن الوطن، وهو ما عبّر عنه الزعيم الحلبي إبراهيم هنانو بتضامنه مع زعيم المقاومة في الساحل السوري صالح العلي وزعيم المقاومة في جنوب سورية سلطان باشا الأطرش، وصاغوا بموجبه رسائلهم الرافضة لمشروع الدويلات للمحتل، وتمسّكهم بالاستقلال الناجز هي حلب ذاتها التي رفضت المشروع ذاته مجدداً يوم حمله الأتراك في بدايات الحرب التي استهدفت سورية قبل سبعة أعوام وهي حلب التي دفعت غالياً من شبابها وعمرانها واقتصادها، ثمن هذا التمسك بالوطنية السورية والعروبة وهي حلب التي انطلق من تحريرها مشروع تحرير كامل سورية، الذي عبر منها إلى تدمر ودير الزور والبوكمال، واستقرّ في الإنجاز الكبير بتحرير الغوطة، وسيعود إلى حلب ليتواصل الإنجاز باتجاه الشرق والغرب نحو إدلب والرقة. وقلعة حلب هي التي ترمز لتجذّر هذه المدينة العريقة في التاريخ كان لها فصل من فصول المواجهة في تحرير حلب، حيث كانت البداية من القلعة نحو حلب، كما كانت من حلب نحو سائر مناطق سورية.

– اختيار الرئيس الأسد لحلب وقلعتها كان معبّراً عن المكانة التي تحتلّها حلب وقلعتها في رمزية المعركة الراهنة للاستقلال السوري، الذي تُعاد كتابته هذه المرّة، بوجه حلف استعماري أقوى وأخطر مما عرفته سورية مع الاستعمار الفرنسي، حيث حشدت الجيوش والمخابرات والفضائيات والأموال واستجلب عشرات آلاف الإرهابيين، وشكّلت الفتن واللعب على العصبيات الطائفية والمذهبية سلاحاً لا يقلّ خطورة عن القتل والخراب والتدمير. وكما في المرة السابقة نجح السوريون في حماية أهمّ منجز تاريخي حققوه خلال القرن الماضي وهو دولتهم الوطنية الموحّدة والمستقلة، فصانوا مؤسساتها وعلى رأسها الرئاسة والجيش، ونجحوا بوقوفهم وراء رئيسهم وجيشهم كرمزين جامعين لمفهوم الدولة الوطنية الموحّدة والمستقلة بالانتصار على أعتى مشروع استعماري حديث أراد من كسر إرادة سورية تقديم مثال يُعيد عبره إنتاج مشروع الهيمنة على المنطقة والعالم، وقرأته المنطقة وقرأه العالم على هذا الأساس، فكان لسورية حلفاء نهضوا ينصرون دولتها الوطنية الموحّدة والمستقلة قناعة بأن كسر المشروع الاستعماري الجديد في سورية سيتكفل تجنيبهم مخاطر مواجهة نسخ أشدّ شراسة ووحشية مما عرفته سورية.

– تحتفل سورية بصدّ العدوان وهي تحيي عيد الجلاء، لكن حلب تحتفل بعودتها عاصمة للمقاومة السورية التي تحرّرت من الطائفية ومشاريع الانفصال، فكان لها الإسهام الأكبر في تحرير واستعادة وحدة سورية، وسيكون لها دور مثيل في تقديم نموذج إعمار سورية خارج مشاريع الغرب الجاهزة وفيها كلّ ألغام التبعية وفِخاخ التخريب الاقتصادي.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nasser Kandil, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Aleppo |