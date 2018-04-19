CONTAINERS WITH CHLORINE FROM GERMANY, SMOKE BOMBS FROM UK FOUND IN EASTERN GHOUTA: RUSSIA

Posted on by martyrashrakat

FILE IMAGE: Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

Containers with chlorine from Germany and smoke grenades produced in the UK town of Salisbury have been found in the Damascus subrub of East Ghouta, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told media during a press conference on April 19.

“In the liberated areas of Eastern Ghouta, Syrian government troops have found containers with chlorine – the most horrible kind of chemical weapons – from Germany, and also smoke grenades produced – please pay attention [to this] – in the city of Salisbury, the UK,” Zakharova said. “It is difficult to even comment on this fact in any way, as it is so frightening and undermining the belief in the humanity of certain countries.”

SF recalls that prior to the April 7 incident in Douma, Russian and Syrian leadership had repeatedly warned of possible provocations with the use of chemical weapons by militants. However, all these warnings were ignored by the US-led bloc.

Meanwhile, the chemical attack story is still developing creating more and more questions about the plausibility of the US-backed version of the events.

The town of Douma is the location of the alleged chemical attack on April 7. Presenting no evidence, the US and its allies accused the Syrian government of being behind the attack and then conducted a massive missile strike on Syria using these claims as a pretext.

Zakharova added that the real aim of the April 14 missile strike had been an attempt to give a break to militants in Syria.

“We’ve found confirmations that the real aim of ‘the three’ was to give terrorists a break, restore their strength, prolong the bloodshed on the Syrian soil, thus impeding the process of the political settlement,” the spokeswoman noted.

